Bread Price (BREAD)
The live price of Bread (BREAD) today is 4.36 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 16.13M USD. BREAD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bread Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Bread price change within the day is +3.74%
- It has a circulating supply of 3.67M USD
During today, the price change of Bread to USD was $ +0.157213.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bread to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bread to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bread to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.157213
|+3.74%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Bread: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.11%
+3.74%
-7.17%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Auto-leverage backed by real liquidity. BakerDAO combines advanced token economics, collateralized lending, leverage, and Berachain's Proof-of-Liquidity into a single cohesive financial ecosystem. The $BREAD token features a mathematically-enforced upward price trajectory, backed by $BERA tokens. BakerDAO is incubated by the core teams at Kodiak Finance and Yeet, and in collaboration with OlympusDAO.
|1 BREAD to VND
₫111,794.76
|1 BREAD to AUD
A$6.8888
|1 BREAD to GBP
￡3.27
|1 BREAD to EUR
€3.8368
|1 BREAD to USD
$4.36
|1 BREAD to MYR
RM19.2276
|1 BREAD to TRY
₺165.8544
|1 BREAD to JPY
¥624.0032
|1 BREAD to RUB
₽358.6536
|1 BREAD to INR
₹375.0472
|1 BREAD to IDR
Rp72,666.6376
|1 BREAD to KRW
₩6,193.162
|1 BREAD to PHP
₱248.6508
|1 BREAD to EGP
￡E.222.3164
|1 BREAD to BRL
R$25.506
|1 BREAD to CAD
C$6.0168
|1 BREAD to BDT
৳529.6964
|1 BREAD to NGN
₦6,998.3668
|1 BREAD to UAH
₴179.9808
|1 BREAD to VES
Bs309.56
|1 BREAD to PKR
Rs1,222.98
|1 BREAD to KZT
₸2,257.8696
|1 BREAD to THB
฿146.4088
|1 BREAD to TWD
NT$141.0896
|1 BREAD to AED
د.إ16.0012
|1 BREAD to CHF
Fr3.5316
|1 BREAD to HKD
HK$33.79
|1 BREAD to MAD
.د.م40.3736
|1 BREAD to MXN
$87.5924