A vault-driven, gamified DeFi beast thriving on Base Chain. Burn, grind, stack $CAKE, and claim your legendary rewards
Who’s Based Monsta? The blue-and-white beast who’s been stacking $CAKE so hard it’s like I’m compensating for something (spoiler: I’m not). Fused from chaos and a degenerate need to dominate, I’m here to make wallets thicker and morals thinner. Now on Base, I turn $CAKE from dessert to foreplay, and I’m not stopping ‘til every degen out there is licking frosting off my... gains ;)
If you’re looking for safe, scroll on. If you’re ready to get a little weird, welcome to the party!
Based Monsta (MONSTA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Based Monsta (MONSTA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Based Monsta (MONSTA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Based Monsta (MONSTA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MONSTA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MONSTA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
