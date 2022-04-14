Base Protocol (BASE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Base Protocol (BASE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Base Protocol (BASE) Information Base Protocol (BASE) is a token whose price is pegged to the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies at a ratio of 1 : 1 trillion. BASE allows traders to speculate on the entire crypto industry with one token. If crypto market cap is $450B, BASE is $0.45. If crypto market cap is $800B, BASE is $0.80. Official Website: https://www.baseprotocol.org/ Buy BASE Now!

Base Protocol (BASE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Base Protocol (BASE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 266.25K $ 266.25K $ 266.25K Total Supply: $ 702.44K $ 702.44K $ 702.44K Circulating Supply: $ 480.68K $ 480.68K $ 480.68K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 389.09K $ 389.09K $ 389.09K All-Time High: $ 35.25 $ 35.25 $ 35.25 All-Time Low: $ 0.177029 $ 0.177029 $ 0.177029 Current Price: $ 0.554074 $ 0.554074 $ 0.554074 Learn more about Base Protocol (BASE) price

Base Protocol (BASE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Base Protocol (BASE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BASE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BASE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BASE's tokenomics, explore BASE token's live price!

