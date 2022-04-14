Base Protocol (BASE) Tokenomics

Base Protocol (BASE) Information

Base Protocol (BASE) is a token whose price is pegged to the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies at a ratio of 1 : 1 trillion. BASE allows traders to speculate on the entire crypto industry with one token. If crypto market cap is $450B, BASE is $0.45. If crypto market cap is $800B, BASE is $0.80.

https://www.baseprotocol.org/

Base Protocol (BASE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Base Protocol (BASE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 266.25K
Total Supply:
$ 702.44K
Circulating Supply:
$ 480.68K
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 389.09K
All-Time High:
$ 35.25
All-Time Low:
$ 0.177029
Current Price:
$ 0.554074
Base Protocol (BASE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Base Protocol (BASE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of BASE tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many BASE tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

BASE Price Prediction

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.