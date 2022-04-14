Athena by Virtuals (ATHENA) Tokenomics
Athena by Virtuals (ATHENA) Information
Athena is an AI Agent themed token created via the virtuals.io protocol platform on the Base blockchain. $ATHENA is the token representation of the agent's ecosystem, which includes an autonomous Twitter chat bot, and configurations via the virtuals.io platform to provide insights on the crypto markets. Eventually as the virtuals.ai platform matures, it is expected to integrate with blockchain wallets and carry out trading and DeFi activities.
Athena by Virtuals (ATHENA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Athena by Virtuals (ATHENA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Athena by Virtuals (ATHENA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Athena by Virtuals (ATHENA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ATHENA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ATHENA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand ATHENA's tokenomics, explore ATHENA token's live price!
ATHENA Price Prediction
Want to know where ATHENA might be heading? Our ATHENA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.