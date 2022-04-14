Archi Token (ARCHI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Archi Token (ARCHI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Archi Token (ARCHI) Information Archi token is a token used to measure or count the number of shares of Archi finance. Just like a company in real world, holding Archi token becomes a share holder of Archi finance. The total amount of Archi token is fixed and it cannot be minted anywhere within the platform. Use case of $archi token -By locking $archi into $vlarchi tokens, users receive: Share of protocol fees Governance rights on Archi DAO -By providing archi-eth liquidity pair,users receive share fees from Liquidity provider incentive pool share trading fees in uni-v3 Official Website: https://archi.finance/ Whitepaper: https://docs.archi.finance/ Buy ARCHI Now!

Archi Token (ARCHI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Archi Token (ARCHI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 98.51K $ 98.51K $ 98.51K Total Supply: $ 10.00M $ 10.00M $ 10.00M Circulating Supply: $ 2.80M $ 2.80M $ 2.80M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 351.84K $ 351.84K $ 351.84K All-Time High: $ 1.93 $ 1.93 $ 1.93 All-Time Low: $ 0.01455472 $ 0.01455472 $ 0.01455472 Current Price: $ 0.03518431 $ 0.03518431 $ 0.03518431 Learn more about Archi Token (ARCHI) price

Archi Token (ARCHI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Archi Token (ARCHI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ARCHI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ARCHI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ARCHI's tokenomics, explore ARCHI token's live price!

