Apollo AI ($APOLLO) is a decentralized voice AI project built on the Solana blockchain. Its core mission is to democratize access to advanced voice AI technology by moving away from centralized, corporate-controlled models. The platform leverages decentralization to create a secure, transparent, and community-owned voice AI ecosystem. The project aims to address key issues with centralized AI, such as data privacy and security concerns, algorithmic bias, lack of transparency, and limited access for small developers and startups. By utilizing federated learning, user data is processed locally on the device, with only model updates shared on the blockchain, ensuring personal information remains private and secure.