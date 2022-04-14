ANGLE (ANGLE) Tokenomics
ANGLE (ANGLE) Information
ANGLE is the governance token of the Angle Protocol. The Angle Protocol is a decentralized and over-collateralized stablecoin protocol designed to issue in a capital-efficient way stablecoins pegged to multiple assets, starting with a Euro stablecoin.
The ANGLE token gives right to participate in governance votes within the Angle DAO. This DAO is responsible for parameters tuning, for protocol upgrades, for deploying new stablecoins and collateral types as well as for handling the yield-strategies on the collateral in the protocol.
ANGLE (ANGLE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
ANGLE (ANGLE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ANGLE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ANGLE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
