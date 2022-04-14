Amulet Protocol (AMU) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Amulet Protocol (AMU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Amulet Protocol (AMU) Information Amulet Protocol ("Amulet") is a decentralized risk protection protocol ("RPP") built for Rust-based ecosystems, supporting both Solana blockchain and EVM networks (Ethereum, Optimism, and Polygon zk-EVM). Amulet has designed an innovative and open risk protection model which not only effectively addresses the common challenges of existing decentralized RPPs, but also the whole decentralized risk protection sector. Official Website: https://amulet.org/ Whitepaper: https://docs.amulet.org/amulet-v2/resources/amulet-v2-litepaper Buy AMU Now!

Amulet Protocol (AMU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Amulet Protocol (AMU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 209.29K $ 209.29K $ 209.29K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 459.81M $ 459.81M $ 459.81M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 455.16K $ 455.16K $ 455.16K All-Time High: $ 0.078485 $ 0.078485 $ 0.078485 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00045516 $ 0.00045516 $ 0.00045516 Learn more about Amulet Protocol (AMU) price

Amulet Protocol (AMU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Amulet Protocol (AMU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AMU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AMU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AMU's tokenomics, explore AMU token's live price!

AMU Price Prediction Want to know where AMU might be heading? Our AMU price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See AMU token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!