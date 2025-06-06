Ample Price (AMPD)
The live price of Ample (AMPD) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 530.97K USD. AMPD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Ample Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Ample price change within the day is -14.83%
- It has a circulating supply of 947.73M USD
During today, the price change of Ample to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ample to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ample to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ample to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-14.83%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Ample: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.23%
-14.83%
-6.29%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Ample is capitalizing on the $61T global intellectual property market by delivering a groundbreaking full-suite solution for tokenizing and monetizing IP as real-world assets. The cross chain protocol and ecosystem tools allow enterprise brands, creators, and IP holders to seamlessly launch, distribute, and monetize IP across multiple chains, marketplaces, and transmedia platforms; all while adhering to industry-leading compliance standards.
