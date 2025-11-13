AlgonFX (ALG) Tokenomics
The $ALG token acts as the financial layer built on top of AlgonFX. A portion of profits, fees from copy-trading, external client subscriptions, and trading rewards are directed into the Trading Treasury. This treasury is then used to fund buybacks and other token-supportive mechanisms, creating a sustainable flywheel that aligns the success of AlgonFX with the growth of $ALG.
AlgonFX is an algorithmic trading system specialized in the Forex market, primarily focusing on the EUR/USD pair. The strategy has been running live for over two years with proven performance, delivering consistent monthly returns, a strong win rate, and controlled drawdowns. Through Bybit TradFi copy-trading, anyone can connect their account and automatically follow the strategy with a minimum deposit starting from $100.
In short, AlgonFX generates consistent returns through algorithmic trading, while $ALG captures and redistributes the value of this performance, allowing holders to benefit from the system’s growth without directly managing trading accounts.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ALG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ALG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
