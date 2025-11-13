AI Analysis Token (AIAT) Tokenomics
Launched in 2023, AI Analysis was formed by a diverse team from around the world to create a Holistic ecosystem centred around the world of trading and the integration of cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology.
The origins of the project are rooted in the trading of financial instruments including the FOREX & Cryptocurrency markets. The concept of AI Analysis was created to provide a suite of services to synergistically enhance traders' capabilities across an array of markets with applications at both retail and institutional levels.
These services include the AI Signals service, which analyses financial instruments using a well-established and proven strategy to identify trading opportunities. The AI Analysis Exchange serves as the optimal platform for executing trades, offering low latency, deep liquidity, and tight spreads. The AI Analysis Mastercard provides user-friendly payment solutions, accepted worldwide, including at ATMs, ensuring seamless global transactions for a digital world.
These services are supported and underpinned by the AI Analysis Token (AIAT) providing critical utility across the ecosystem.
Understanding the tokenomics of AI Analysis Token (AIAT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of AIAT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many AIAT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
