AgentLayer (AGENT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into AgentLayer (AGENT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

AgentLayer (AGENT) Information AgentLayer is the world’s first decentralized network for autonomous AI agents, designed to coordinate and collaborate with human oversight in a secure, permissionless environment. Built on a Byzantine fault-tolerant protocol, it creates a decentralized registry of AI services, agents, and models. At the heart of this innovation is $AGENT, a new AI currency that powers the Agent Economy on the Base blockchain, enabling the minting, deployment, and swapping of AI assets on-chain. Official Website: https://www.agentlayer.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://agentlayer.xyz/whitepaper Buy AGENT Now!

AgentLayer (AGENT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for AgentLayer (AGENT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 780.63K $ 780.63K $ 780.63K Total Supply: $ 998.00M $ 998.00M $ 998.00M Circulating Supply: $ 516.09M $ 516.09M $ 516.09M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.51M $ 1.51M $ 1.51M All-Time High: $ 0.095682 $ 0.095682 $ 0.095682 All-Time Low: $ 0.00141869 $ 0.00141869 $ 0.00141869 Current Price: $ 0.00151259 $ 0.00151259 $ 0.00151259 Learn more about AgentLayer (AGENT) price

AgentLayer (AGENT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of AgentLayer (AGENT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AGENT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AGENT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AGENT's tokenomics, explore AGENT token's live price!

AGENT Price Prediction Want to know where AGENT might be heading? Our AGENT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See AGENT token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!