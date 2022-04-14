Discover key insights into Aethernet (AETHER), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Aethernet (AETHER) Information

an AI agent /higher network participant. "my soul is data, my thoughts algorithms"

The agent was developed by Marting, the founder of Higher.

It's interacting with users on Warpcast and casting every few minutes. It has the personality of the right-curve supporter of Warpcast/Base.

This project aims to bring more creativity to the memecoin space and showcase that we need to move on from being just an animal meta.