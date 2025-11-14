ACORE AI Token (ACORE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ACORE AI Token (ACORE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ACORE AI Token (ACORE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ACORE AI Token (ACORE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 31.47K Total Supply: $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 100.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 31.47K All-Time High: $ 0.00387015 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00031466

ACORE AI Token (ACORE) Information ACORE AI is an virtual agent platform that uses photorealistic 3D human avatars to provide natural conversation, emotional expression, and contextual understanding. It combines cutting edge artificial intelligence with these avatars, allowing them to speak, interact, and react with human like authenticity. The platform is designed for scalability and reliability, enabling organizations to deploy sophisticated virtual agents across multiple channels while maintaining a consistent and engaging user experience. Official Website: https://acore.app/ Whitepaper: https://acore-ai.gitbook.io/whitepaper-acore-ai

ACORE AI Token (ACORE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ACORE AI Token (ACORE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ACORE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ACORE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

ACORE Price Prediction Want to know where ACORE might be heading? Our ACORE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

