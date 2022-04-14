Ace Data Cloud ($ACE) Tokenomics
Ace Data Cloud ($ACE) Information
The Ace Data Cloud platform is a global SaaS service provider that offers stable and comprehensive digital services for both enterprises and individuals.
For enterprises and developers, the Ace Data Cloud platform provides a range of API services, such as popular AI Q&A (OpenAI, DeepSeek, etc.), AI Images (like Midjourney, Flux), AI Music (like Suno), AI Video (like Luma, Pika), HTTP proxies (such as mobile cellular proxies, residential proxies, global proxies), datasets, and more. You can view all services and integration documentation at https://platform.acedata.cloud/. For individuals, the Ace Data Cloud platform offers a one-stop, user-friendly interface for the above functions, such as AI Q&A (OpenAI, DeepSeek, etc.), AI Images (like Midjourney, Flux), AI Music (like Suno), AI Video (like Luma, Pika), compatible with both desktop and mobile. It also provides out-of-the-box login authorization (such as WeChat, Google, GitHub login) and payment functions; you can view and experience all features at https://hub.acedata.cloud/. Additionally, the Ace Data Cloud platform has open-sourced all the source code of the above UI - Nexior - https://github.com/AceDataCloud/Nexior. Based on Nexior, anyone can build their own one-stop AI platform in minutes and sell it for profit.
Ace Data Cloud ($ACE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ace Data Cloud ($ACE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Ace Data Cloud ($ACE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Ace Data Cloud ($ACE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $ACE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $ACE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand $ACE's tokenomics, explore $ACE token's live price!
$ACE Price Prediction
Want to know where $ACE might be heading? Our $ACE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.