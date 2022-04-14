Soulsaver (SOUL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Soulsaver (SOUL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Soulsaver (SOUL) Information Soulsaver is a P2E game ecosystem established with NFT as the parameter. P2E game Soulsaver, which the Soulsaver Project Team has developed, is a blockchain-based idle strategic simulation RPG, inspired by the existing online game Ghost Online. Our team has combined the idle strategic simulation genre optimized for P2E, with the IP of Ghost Online as the base for the development of Soulsaver. With this, our team intends to develop a blockchain-based ecosystem that services popular P2E games that anyone can easily and conveniently enjoy. Official Website: https://idlesoulsavers.io/ Whitepaper: https://idle-soulsaver.gitbook.io/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x992D339532A9C42F1b0E59A57e95F38da38c66F6 Buy SOUL Now!

Soulsaver (SOUL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Soulsaver (SOUL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 13.69K $ 13.69K $ 13.69K All-Time High: $ 0.39997 $ 0.39997 $ 0.39997 All-Time Low: $ 0.000001329411884244 $ 0.000001329411884244 $ 0.000001329411884244 Current Price: $ 0.000001369 $ 0.000001369 $ 0.000001369 Learn more about Soulsaver (SOUL) price

Soulsaver (SOUL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Soulsaver (SOUL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SOUL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SOUL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SOUL's tokenomics, explore SOUL token's live price!

