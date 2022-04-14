Soldex (SOLX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Soldex (SOLX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Soldex (SOLX) Information The soldex.ai protocol will power the new wave of flexible financial markets by serving as a foundation layer for settlement, market making, custody and liquidity. New wave of market makers will have their own unique algorithms. Users will be able to customize their trading strategy and adjust their desired risk exposure, while keeping custody of their funds. In addition to exchanges, businesses such as OTC desks and market makers can simplify complex settlement workflows, which often involve manual procedures that are slow and prone to error without the fear of losing their funds. Official Website: https://soldex.ai/ Whitepaper: https://soldexai.gitbook.io/soldex-whitepaper/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/CH74tuRLTYcxG7qNJCsV9rghfLXJCQJbsu7i52a8F1Gn Buy SOLX Now!

Soldex (SOLX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Soldex (SOLX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 77.36K $ 77.36K $ 77.36K Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 420.41M $ 420.41M $ 420.41M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 All-Time Low: $ 0.000026885078873052 $ 0.000026885078873052 $ 0.000026885078873052 Current Price: $ 0.00018401 $ 0.00018401 $ 0.00018401 Learn more about Soldex (SOLX) price

Soldex (SOLX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Soldex (SOLX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SOLX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SOLX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SOLX's tokenomics, explore SOLX token's live price!

How to Buy SOLX Interested in adding Soldex (SOLX) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy SOLX, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy SOLX on MEXC now!

Soldex (SOLX) Price History Analysing the price history of SOLX helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore SOLX Price History now!

SOLX Price Prediction Want to know where SOLX might be heading? Our SOLX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SOLX token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!