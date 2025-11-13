Simon the Gator (SIMON) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Simon the Gator (SIMON), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Simon the Gator (SIMON) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Simon the Gator (SIMON), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 53.03K
Total Supply:
$ 690.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 646.75M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 56.58K
All-Time High:
$ 0.003649
All-Time Low:
$ 0.000087834547559891
Current Price:
$ 0.000082
Simon the Gator (SIMON) Information

Simon the Gator is a bold, in-your-face memecoin built to “drain the crypto swamp” of scammers, weak hands, and market manipulators. Fueled by a Matt Furie–inspired mascot with zero tolerance for crocodile tears, the $SIMON community thrives on roasting detractors, challenging norms, and building hype through raw, unfiltered banter. With rapid price surges, a growing following, and a Telegram that promises no safe spaces, Simon the Gator positions itself as both a movement and a meme—rewarding those with the guts to ride the wave and mocking those who play it safe.

Official Website:
https://simonthegator.com/
Block Explorer:
https://etherscan.io/token/0x2328434559f7dEc44373822cf68052de0d671B7f

Simon the Gator (SIMON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Simon the Gator (SIMON) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of SIMON tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many SIMON tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.

