Secret Network is a decentralised network of computers (secret nodes) that utilize trusted execution environments (TEEs) to enable secure, private computation over encrypted data. The Secret Network blockchain itself is based on Cosmos SDK / Tendermint, meaning the network has its own independent consensus, on-chain governance, and features like slashing and delegation. It is secured by the native coin Secret (SCRT), which must be staked by network validators and is used for transaction fees as well as governance.

SCRT (SCRT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 54.79M
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: $ 314.52M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 10.715
All-Time Low: $ 0.13660114265754694
Current Price: $ 0.1742

SCRT (SCRT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of SCRT (SCRT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply: The maximum number of SCRT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SCRT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

