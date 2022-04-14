NPC Solana (NPCS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into NPC Solana (NPCS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

NPC Solana (NPCS) Information Non-Playable Coin Solana is one of the hottest new memecoins on the market, backed by one of the more recognised memes worldwide - Wojak. It is a coin that brings light to every memecoin lover's life, through carefully thought out, and humorous memes & animations. Official Website: https://www.solananpc.com Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/5ToDNkiBAK6k697RRyngTburU7yZNFZFx7jzsD1Uc7pK Buy NPCS Now!

NPC Solana (NPCS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for NPC Solana (NPCS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.31M $ 3.31M $ 3.31M Total Supply: $ 999.99M $ 999.99M $ 999.99M Circulating Supply: $ 969.71M $ 969.71M $ 969.71M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.41M $ 3.41M $ 3.41M All-Time High: $ 0.042 $ 0.042 $ 0.042 All-Time Low: $ 0.002878438515619849 $ 0.002878438515619849 $ 0.002878438515619849 Current Price: $ 0.003414 $ 0.003414 $ 0.003414 Learn more about NPC Solana (NPCS) price

NPC Solana (NPCS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of NPC Solana (NPCS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NPCS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NPCS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NPCS's tokenomics, explore NPCS token's live price!

How to Buy NPCS Interested in adding NPC Solana (NPCS) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy NPCS, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy NPCS on MEXC now!

NPC Solana (NPCS) Price History Analysing the price history of NPCS helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore NPCS Price History now!

NPCS Price Prediction Want to know where NPCS might be heading? Our NPCS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See NPCS token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!