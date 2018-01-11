IOSToken (IOST) Tokenomics Discover key insights into IOSToken (IOST), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

IOSToken (IOST) Information The IOS(Internet of Services) offers a solid infrastructure for all kinds of online service providers. Its ultra-high TPS, privacy protection, scalable and secure blockchain provide infinitely many new possibilities for online service providers to serve their customer base. Official Website: http://iost.io/ Whitepaper: https://docs.iost.io/getting-started/quick-start Block Explorer: https://www.iostscan.com/ Buy IOST Now!

IOSToken (IOST) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for IOSToken (IOST), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 99.05M $ 99.05M $ 99.05M Total Supply: $ 90.00B $ 90.00B $ 90.00B Circulating Supply: $ 26.89B $ 26.89B $ 26.89B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 331.56M $ 331.56M $ 331.56M All-Time High: $ 0.0907652 $ 0.0907652 $ 0.0907652 All-Time Low: $ 0.00156203910694 $ 0.00156203910694 $ 0.00156203910694 Current Price: $ 0.003684 $ 0.003684 $ 0.003684 Learn more about IOSToken (IOST) price

IOSToken (IOST) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of IOSToken (IOST) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of IOST tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many IOST tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand IOST's tokenomics, explore IOST token's live price!

IOSToken (IOST) Price History Analysing the price history of IOST helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore IOST Price History now!

IOST Price Prediction Want to know where IOST might be heading? Our IOST price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See IOST token's Price Prediction now!

