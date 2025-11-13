StablR Euro (EURR) is a Euro-backed stablecoin, pegged to the value of the Euro and redeemable on a 1:1 basis. The stablecoin is collateralized by fiat and short-term government bonds. The main purpose of StablR Euro (EURR) is to provide a digital alternative to traditional forms of money that is more efficient, secure, and accessible. StablR Euro (EURR) can be used as a medium of exchange, a store of value, and a unit of account. Some of the main use cases for StablR Euro (EURR) include enabling faster and cheaper payments, facilitating international trade and investment, and enabling more flexible and resilient financial systems.