mETHProtocol (COOK) Information Deployed on Ethereum layer 1 (L1) and governed by Mantle, mETH Protocol has, since late 2023, been providing users with access to $mETH, a value-accumulating receipt token that is highly composable across a range of DeFi applications on Mantle Network L2, offering exposure to additional yield-bearing opportunities. Users stake ETH with mETH Protocol and receive yield-bearing $mETH, and unstake $mETH to receive the underlying principal staked ETH and accumulated rewards. Official Website: https://www.mantle.xyz/meth Whitepaper: https://docs.mantle.xyz/meth Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x9F0C013016E8656bC256f948CD4B79ab25c7b94D Buy COOK Now!

mETHProtocol (COOK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for mETHProtocol (COOK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 5.00B $ 5.00B $ 5.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 52.91M $ 52.91M $ 52.91M All-Time High: $ 0.0472 $ 0.0472 $ 0.0472 All-Time Low: $ 0.006439552372920454 $ 0.006439552372920454 $ 0.006439552372920454 Current Price: $ 0.010581 $ 0.010581 $ 0.010581 Learn more about mETHProtocol (COOK) price

mETHProtocol (COOK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of mETHProtocol (COOK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of COOK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many COOK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand COOK's tokenomics, explore COOK token's live price!

