Botto (BOTTO) Information Botto is a generative artist governed by the community. Botto creates 350 art pieces a week and presents them to the community. These art pieces are considered a 'round', whereby individual art pieces are denoted as 'fragments'. The community votes on these art fragments. Votes represent individual preferences on what a participant considers to be aesthetically pleasing art. Collectively, votes are used as feedback for Botto's generative algorithm - dictating what direction Botto should take its next round of art pieces. Over time, Botto shall create art guided and governed by the community. Official Website: https://www.botto.com Whitepaper: https://docs.botto.com/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x9dfad1b7102d46b1b197b90095b5c4e9f5845bba Buy BOTTO Now!

Market Cap: $ 13.55M
Total Supply: $ 100.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 48.59M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 27.88M
All-Time High: $ 1.8945
All-Time Low: $ 0.029699974363140962
Current Price: $ 0.2788

Botto (BOTTO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Botto (BOTTO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BOTTO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BOTTO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BOTTO's tokenomics, explore BOTTO token's live price!

