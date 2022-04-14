API3 (API3) Tokenomics Discover key insights into API3 (API3), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

API3 (API3) Information Users can create powerful decentralized applications with API3's decentrally governed and quantifiably secure data feeds. Official Website: https://api3.org/ Whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1JMVwk9pkGF7hvjkuu6ABA0-FrhRTzAwF/view?usp=sharing Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x0b38210ea11411557c13457D4dA7dC6ea731B88a

API3 (API3) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for API3 (API3), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 59.61M Total Supply: -- Circulating Supply: $ 86.42M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- All-Time High: $ 10.424 All-Time Low: $ 0.49636310987915105 Current Price: $ 0.6898

API3 (API3) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of API3 (API3) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of API3 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many API3 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand API3's tokenomics, explore API3 token's live price!

API3 (API3) Price History Analysing the price history of API3 helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

API3 Price Prediction Want to know where API3 might be heading? Our API3 price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

