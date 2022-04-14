ApeX Protocol (APEX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ApeX Protocol (APEX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ApeX Protocol (APEX) Information ApeX Protocol is a permissionless and non-custodial derivatives decentralised exchange, operating on an order book model and delivering USDC and USDT cross-margined perpetual contracts with up to 50x leverage, instant settlement and low fees. Official Website: https://apex.exchange/ Whitepaper: https://apex-pro.gitbook.io/apex-pro Block Explorer: https://app.nansen.ai/token-god-mode?chain=ethereum&tab=transactions&tokenAddress=0x52A8845DF664D76C69d2EEa607CD793565aF42B8

ApeX Protocol (APEX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ApeX Protocol (APEX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 34.07M $ 34.07M $ 34.07M Total Supply: $ 500.00M $ 500.00M $ 500.00M Circulating Supply: $ 122.86M $ 122.86M $ 122.86M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 138.65M $ 138.65M $ 138.65M All-Time High: $ 3.95 $ 3.95 $ 3.95 All-Time Low: $ 0.11245349995021983 $ 0.11245349995021983 $ 0.11245349995021983 Current Price: $ 0.2773 $ 0.2773 $ 0.2773 Learn more about ApeX Protocol (APEX) price

ApeX Protocol (APEX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ApeX Protocol (APEX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of APEX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many APEX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand APEX's tokenomics, explore APEX token's live price!

ApeX Protocol (APEX) Price History Analysing the price history of APEX helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

APEX Price Prediction Want to know where APEX might be heading? Our APEX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

