The AIT Protocol stands as a trailblazer in the domain of Web3 data infrastructure, placing a significant emphasis on the annotation of data and the training of AI models. This innovative protocol leverages the power of blockchain technology to create a decentralized labor market that transcends international boundaries. In this unique market ecosystem, participants are incentivized through the principles of crypto economics, ensuring not only the rapidity of cross-national payment settlements but also the utmost trust and security. AITPROTOCOL also runs a subnet on Bittensor network called 'Einstein AIT' which focuses on mathematics, logic, and data analysis. The AI subnet is to optimize response accuracy of the entire Bittensor network. We achieve this by enabling the language model to autonomously write, test, and execute code within unique Python environments.

AIT Protocol (AITPROTOCOL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 3.74M
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: $ 294.87M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 0.72
All-Time Low: $ 0.007936425794075127
Current Price: $ 0.0127

AIT Protocol (AITPROTOCOL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of AIT Protocol (AITPROTOCOL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply: The maximum number of AITPROTOCOL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AITPROTOCOL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

