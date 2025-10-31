Onchain Yield Coin (ONYC) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Onchain Yield Coin price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much ONYC will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Onchain Yield Coin Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD)

Onchain Yield Coin (ONYC) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year)
Based on your prediction, Onchain Yield Coin could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 1.042 in 2025.

Onchain Yield Coin (ONYC) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year)
Based on your prediction, Onchain Yield Coin could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 1.0941 in 2026.

Onchain Yield Coin (ONYC) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years)
According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of ONYC is $ 1.1488 with a 10.25% growth rate.

Onchain Yield Coin (ONYC) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years)
According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of ONYC is $ 1.2062 with a 15.76% growth rate.

Onchain Yield Coin (ONYC) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ONYC in 2029 is $ 1.2665 along with 21.55% growth rate.

Onchain Yield Coin (ONYC) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ONYC in 2030 is $ 1.3298 along with 27.63% growth rate.

Onchain Yield Coin (ONYC) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)
In 2040, the price of Onchain Yield Coin could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 2.1662.

Onchain Yield Coin (ONYC) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years)
In 2050, the price of Onchain Yield Coin could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 3.5285.

2026 $ 1.0941 5.00%

2027 $ 1.1488 10.25%

2028 $ 1.2062 15.76%

2029 $ 1.2665 21.55%

2030 $ 1.3298 27.63%

2031 $ 1.3963 34.01%

2032 $ 1.4661 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 1.5395 47.75%

2034 $ 1.6164 55.13%

2035 $ 1.6973 62.89%

2036 $ 1.7821 71.03%

2037 $ 1.8712 79.59%

2038 $ 1.9648 88.56%

2039 $ 2.0630 97.99%

2040 $ 2.1662 107.89% Show More Short Term Onchain Yield Coin Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth October 31, 2025(Today) $ 1.042 0.00%

November 1, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 1.0421 0.01%

November 7, 2025(This Week) $ 1.0429 0.10%

November 30, 2025(30 Days) $ 1.0462 0.41% Onchain Yield Coin (ONYC) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for ONYC on October 31, 2025(Today) , is $1.042 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Onchain Yield Coin (ONYC) Price Prediction Tomorrow For November 1, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for ONYC, using a 5% annual growth input, is $1.0421 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Onchain Yield Coin (ONYC) Price Prediction This Week By November 7, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for ONYC, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $1.0429 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Onchain Yield Coin (ONYC) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for ONYC is $1.0462 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Onchain Yield Coin Price Statistics

The latest ONYC price is --. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. Furthermore, ONYC has a circulating supply of 100.00M and a total market capitalisation of $ 104.21M.

Onchain Yield Coin Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Onchain Yield Coin live price page, the current price of Onchain Yield Coin is 1.042USD. The circulating supply of Onchain Yield Coin(ONYC) is 100.00M ONYC , giving it a market capitalization of $104,212,564 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour 0.31% $ 0.003214 $ 1.044 $ 1.037

7 Days 0.13% $ 0.001386 $ 1.0432 $ 1.0289

30 Days 1.27% $ 0.013231 $ 1.0432 $ 1.0289 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Onchain Yield Coin has shown a price movement of $0.003214 , reflecting a 0.31% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Onchain Yield Coin was trading at a high of $1.0432 and a low of $1.0289 . It had witnessed a price change of 0.13% . This recent trend showcases ONYC's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Onchain Yield Coin has experienced a 1.27% change, reflecting approximately $0.013231 to its value. This indicates that ONYC could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does Onchain Yield Coin (ONYC) Price Prediction Module Works? The Onchain Yield Coin Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of ONYC based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Onchain Yield Coin over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of ONYC, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Onchain Yield Coin. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of ONYC. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of ONYC to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Onchain Yield Coin.

Why is ONYC Price Prediction Important?

ONYC Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

