Hypha Staked AVAX (STAVAX) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Hypha Staked AVAX price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much STAVAX will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Hypha Staked AVAX Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD)

Hypha Staked AVAX (STAVAX) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year)
Based on your prediction, Hypha Staked AVAX could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 35.32 in 2025.

Hypha Staked AVAX (STAVAX) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year)
Based on your prediction, Hypha Staked AVAX could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 37.086 in 2026.

Hypha Staked AVAX (STAVAX) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years)
According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of STAVAX is $ 38.9403 with a 10.25% growth rate.

Hypha Staked AVAX (STAVAX) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years)
According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of STAVAX is $ 40.8873 with a 15.76% growth rate.

Hypha Staked AVAX (STAVAX) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of STAVAX in 2029 is $ 42.9316 along with 21.55% growth rate.

Hypha Staked AVAX (STAVAX) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of STAVAX in 2030 is $ 45.0782 along with 27.63% growth rate.

Hypha Staked AVAX (STAVAX) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)
In 2040, the price of Hypha Staked AVAX could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 73.4277.

Hypha Staked AVAX (STAVAX) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years)
In 2050, the price of Hypha Staked AVAX could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 119.6060.

Year Price Growth
2025 $ 35.32 0.00%

2026 $ 37.086 5.00%

2027 $ 38.9403 10.25%

2028 $ 40.8873 15.76%

2029 $ 42.9316 21.55%

2030 $ 45.0782 27.63%

2031 $ 47.3321 34.01%

2032 $ 49.6987 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 52.1837 47.75%

2034 $ 54.7929 55.13%

2035 $ 57.5325 62.89%

2036 $ 60.4091 71.03%

2037 $ 63.4296 79.59%

2038 $ 66.6011 88.56%

2039 $ 69.9311 97.99%

2040 $ 73.4277 107.89% Show More Short Term Hypha Staked AVAX Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth October 5, 2025(Today) $ 35.32 0.00%

October 6, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 35.3248 0.01%

October 12, 2025(This Week) $ 35.3538 0.10%

November 4, 2025(30 Days) $ 35.4651 0.41% Hypha Staked AVAX (STAVAX) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for STAVAX on October 5, 2025(Today) , is $35.32 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Hypha Staked AVAX (STAVAX) Price Prediction Tomorrow For October 6, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for STAVAX, using a 5% annual growth input, is $35.3248 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Hypha Staked AVAX (STAVAX) Price Prediction This Week By October 12, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for STAVAX, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $35.3538 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Hypha Staked AVAX (STAVAX) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for STAVAX is $35.4651 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Hypha Staked AVAX Price Statistics

Market Cap $ 30.26M
Circulation Supply 858.77K
Furthermore, STAVAX has a circulating supply of 858.77K and a total market capitalisation of $ 30.26M.

Hypha Staked AVAX Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Hypha Staked AVAX live price page, the current price of Hypha Staked AVAX is 35.32USD. The circulating supply of Hypha Staked AVAX(STAVAX) is 858.77K STAVAX , giving it a market capitalization of $30,263,055 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour 0.99% $ 0.346313 $ 35.26 $ 33.88

7 Days 10.29% $ 3.6330 $ 35.5928 $ 28.0718

30 Days 27.58% $ 9.7423 $ 35.5928 $ 28.0718 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Hypha Staked AVAX has shown a price movement of $0.346313 , reflecting a 0.99% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Hypha Staked AVAX was trading at a high of $35.5928 and a low of $28.0718 . It had witnessed a price change of 10.29% . This recent trend showcases STAVAX's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Hypha Staked AVAX has experienced a 27.58% change, reflecting approximately $9.7423 to its value. This indicates that STAVAX could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does Hypha Staked AVAX (STAVAX) Price Prediction Module Works? The Hypha Staked AVAX Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of STAVAX based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Hypha Staked AVAX over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of STAVAX, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Hypha Staked AVAX. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of STAVAX. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of STAVAX to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Hypha Staked AVAX.

Why is STAVAX Price Prediction Important?

STAVAX Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

