Illusion of Life (SPARK) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Illusion of Life price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much SPARK will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Buy SPARK

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Illusion of Life % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. $0.002699 $0.002699 $0.002699 +2.04% USD Actual Prediction Illusion of Life Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) Illusion of Life (SPARK) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Illusion of Life could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.002699 in 2025. Illusion of Life (SPARK) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Illusion of Life could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.002833 in 2026. Illusion of Life (SPARK) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of SPARK is $ 0.002975 with a 10.25% growth rate. Illusion of Life (SPARK) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of SPARK is $ 0.003124 with a 15.76% growth rate. Illusion of Life (SPARK) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SPARK in 2029 is $ 0.003280 along with 21.55% growth rate. Illusion of Life (SPARK) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SPARK in 2030 is $ 0.003444 along with 27.63% growth rate. Illusion of Life (SPARK) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of Illusion of Life could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.005611. Illusion of Life (SPARK) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of Illusion of Life could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.009139. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 0.002699 0.00%

2026 $ 0.002833 5.00%

2027 $ 0.002975 10.25%

2028 $ 0.003124 15.76%

2029 $ 0.003280 21.55%

2030 $ 0.003444 27.63%

2031 $ 0.003616 34.01%

2032 $ 0.003797 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 0.003987 47.75%

2034 $ 0.004187 55.13%

2035 $ 0.004396 62.89%

2036 $ 0.004616 71.03%

2037 $ 0.004847 79.59%

2038 $ 0.005089 88.56%

2039 $ 0.005343 97.99%

2040 $ 0.005611 107.89% Show More Short Term Illusion of Life Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth October 31, 2025(Today) $ 0.002699 0.00%

November 1, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.002699 0.01%

November 7, 2025(This Week) $ 0.002701 0.10%

November 30, 2025(30 Days) $ 0.002710 0.41% Illusion of Life (SPARK) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for SPARK on October 31, 2025(Today) , is $0.002699 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Illusion of Life (SPARK) Price Prediction Tomorrow For November 1, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for SPARK, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.002699 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Illusion of Life (SPARK) Price Prediction This Week By November 7, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for SPARK, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.002701 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Illusion of Life (SPARK) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for SPARK is $0.002710 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Illusion of Life Price Statistics Current Price $ 0.002699$ 0.002699 $ 0.002699 Price Change (24H) +2.04% Market Cap ---- -- Circulation Supply ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 82.69K$ 82.69K $ 82.69K Volume (24H) -- The latest SPARK price is $ 0.002699. It has a 24-hour change of +2.04%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 82.69K. Furthermore, SPARK has a circulating supply of -- and a total market capitalisation of --. View Live SPARK Price

How to Buy Illusion of Life (SPARK) Trying to buy SPARK? You can now purchase SPARK via credit card, bank transfer, P2P and many more payment methods. Learn how to buy Illusion of Life and get started at MEXC now! Learn How To Buy SPARK Now

Illusion of Life Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Illusion of Life live price page, the current price of Illusion of Life is 0.002697USD. The circulating supply of Illusion of Life(SPARK) is 0.00 SPARK , giving it a market capitalization of $-- . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour -0.18% $ -0.000619 $ 0.003601 $ 0.002511

7 Days -0.06% $ -0.000184 $ 0.004858 $ 0.002491

30 Days -0.77% $ -0.009538 $ 0.015294 $ 0.002491 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Illusion of Life has shown a price movement of $-0.000619 , reflecting a -0.18% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Illusion of Life was trading at a high of $0.004858 and a low of $0.002491 . It had witnessed a price change of -0.06% . This recent trend showcases SPARK's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Illusion of Life has experienced a -0.77% change, reflecting approximately $-0.009538 to its value. This indicates that SPARK could witness further price changes in the near future. Check the complete Illusion of Life price history for detailed trends on MEXC View Full SPARK Price History

How Does Illusion of Life (SPARK) Price Prediction Module Works? The Illusion of Life Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of SPARK based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Illusion of Life over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of SPARK, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Illusion of Life. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of SPARK. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of SPARK to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Illusion of Life.

Why is SPARK Price Prediction Important?

SPARK Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is SPARK worth investing now? According to your predictions, SPARK will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering. What is the price prediction of SPARK next month? According to the Illusion of Life (SPARK) price prediction tool, the forecasted SPARK price will reach -- on undefined . How much will 1 SPARK cost in 2026? The price of 1 Illusion of Life (SPARK) today is $0.002699 . According to the prediction module above, SPARK will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2026. What is the forecasted price of SPARK in 2027? Illusion of Life (SPARK) is predicted to see 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 SPARK by 2027. What is the estimated price target of SPARK in 2028? According to your price prediction input, Illusion of Life (SPARK) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2028. What is the estimated price target of SPARK in 2029? According to your price prediction input, Illusion of Life (SPARK) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2029. How much will 1 SPARK cost in 2030? The price of 1 Illusion of Life (SPARK) today is $0.002699 . According to the prediction module above, SPARK will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2030. What is the SPARK price prediction for 2040? Illusion of Life (SPARK) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 SPARK by 2040. Sign Up Now