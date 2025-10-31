Yooldo Games (ESPORTS) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Yooldo Games price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much ESPORTS will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Yooldo Games % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. $0.20907 $0.20907 $0.20907 -0.25% USD Actual Prediction Yooldo Games Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) Yooldo Games (ESPORTS) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Yooldo Games could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.20907 in 2025. Yooldo Games (ESPORTS) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Yooldo Games could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.219523 in 2026. Yooldo Games (ESPORTS) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of ESPORTS is $ 0.230499 with a 10.25% growth rate. Yooldo Games (ESPORTS) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of ESPORTS is $ 0.242024 with a 15.76% growth rate. Yooldo Games (ESPORTS) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ESPORTS in 2029 is $ 0.254125 along with 21.55% growth rate. Yooldo Games (ESPORTS) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ESPORTS in 2030 is $ 0.266832 along with 27.63% growth rate. Yooldo Games (ESPORTS) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of Yooldo Games could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.434641. Yooldo Games (ESPORTS) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of Yooldo Games could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.707985. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 0.20907 0.00%

2026 $ 0.219523 5.00%

2027 $ 0.230499 10.25%

2028 $ 0.242024 15.76%

2029 $ 0.254125 21.55%

2030 $ 0.266832 27.63%

2031 $ 0.280173 34.01%

2032 $ 0.294182 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 0.308891 47.75%

2034 $ 0.324336 55.13%

2035 $ 0.340552 62.89%

2036 $ 0.357580 71.03%

2037 $ 0.375459 79.59%

2038 $ 0.394232 88.56%

2039 $ 0.413944 97.99%

2040 $ 0.434641 107.89% Show More Short Term Yooldo Games Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth October 31, 2025(Today) $ 0.20907 0.00%

November 1, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.209098 0.01%

November 7, 2025(This Week) $ 0.209270 0.10%

November 30, 2025(30 Days) $ 0.209929 0.41% Yooldo Games (ESPORTS) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for ESPORTS on October 31, 2025(Today) , is $0.20907 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Yooldo Games (ESPORTS) Price Prediction Tomorrow For November 1, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for ESPORTS, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.209098 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Yooldo Games (ESPORTS) Price Prediction This Week By November 7, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for ESPORTS, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.209270 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Yooldo Games (ESPORTS) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for ESPORTS is $0.209929 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Yooldo Games Price Statistics Current Price $ 0.20907$ 0.20907 $ 0.20907 Price Change (24H) -0.25% Market Cap $ 26.41M$ 26.41M $ 26.41M Circulation Supply 126.35M 126.35M 126.35M Volume (24H) $ 89.31K$ 89.31K $ 89.31K Volume (24H) -- The latest ESPORTS price is $ 0.20907. It has a 24-hour change of -0.25%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 89.31K. Furthermore, ESPORTS has a circulating supply of 126.35M and a total market capitalisation of $ 26.41M. View Live ESPORTS Price

Yooldo Games Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Yooldo Games live price page, the current price of Yooldo Games is 0.20904USD. The circulating supply of Yooldo Games(ESPORTS) is 0.00 ESPORTS , giving it a market capitalization of $26.41M . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour -0.02% $ -0.004339 $ 0.22549 $ 0.20413

7 Days 0.01% $ 0.001570 $ 0.23528 $ 0.19833

30 Days 0.28% $ 0.046120 $ 0.24358 $ 0.07393 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Yooldo Games has shown a price movement of $-0.004339 , reflecting a -0.02% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Yooldo Games was trading at a high of $0.23528 and a low of $0.19833 . It had witnessed a price change of 0.01% . This recent trend showcases ESPORTS's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Yooldo Games has experienced a 0.28% change, reflecting approximately $0.046120 to its value. This indicates that ESPORTS could witness further price changes in the near future. Check the complete Yooldo Games price history for detailed trends on MEXC View Full ESPORTS Price History

How Does Yooldo Games (ESPORTS) Price Prediction Module Works? The Yooldo Games Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of ESPORTS based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Yooldo Games over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of ESPORTS, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Yooldo Games. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of ESPORTS. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of ESPORTS to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Yooldo Games.

Why is ESPORTS Price Prediction Important?

ESPORTS Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

