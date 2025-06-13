Stablecoin Surge: Market Cap Hits Record $228B in 2025 Amid Trading Boom and Trump-Era Clarity

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/13 08:05
Threshold
T$0.01264-4.96%
Union
U$0.0004395+6.39%
RealLink
REAL$0.0675-1.90%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.122-3.24%
Boom
BOOM$0.031099-6.34%
Capverse
CAP$0.10142-3.71%
ERA
ERA$0.4104-4.42%

The stablecoin market is booming again in 2025, with total market capitalization reaching a new all-time high of $228 billion, according to a report by CryptoQuant.

That marks a $33 billion increase so far this year, a 17% rise, driven by renewed crypto trading activity, growing use in payments, and increased regulatory clarity in the United States under President Donald Trump.

Source: CryptoQuant.

USDT and USDC Lead $33B Market Cap Jump

According to the report, Tether (USDT) and Circle’s USDC continue to lead the market. USDT now holds a $155 billion market cap, up $18 billion year-to-date. USDC has gained $17 billion, climbing to a record high of $61 billion, an increase of 39% since January.

On centralized exchanges, stablecoin reserves are also surging. The total value of ERC-20 stablecoins held on exchanges has reached $50 billion.

USDC reserves in particular have grown 1.6 times in 2025 alone, now totaling around $8 billion. This influx supports deeper liquidity for crypto markets.

The report also noted that stablecoins are bouncing back in the yield-bearing segment. These are stablecoins that pay interest to holders, often used in DeFi. The value of staked stablecoins has reached $6.9 billion, up 28% since late May.

Most of that growth has come from rising demand for sUSDe and sUSDs, which gained $1.23 billion and $700 million in market cap, respectively.

A recent report from on-chain data platforms Artemis and Dune shows broader user adoption. According to the report, titled “The State of Stablecoins 2025,” active stablecoin wallets rose from 19.6 million to 30 million over the past year, a 53% increase.

The report said the data “suggests wider user engagement” and pointed to stablecoins becoming a key part of digital finance. It also noted that stablecoins are increasingly used in decentralized finance (DeFi), gaming, and NFTs.

“Stablecoins have emerged as a bridge between traditional finance and crypto,” it said, “and are becoming a core piece of payment and settlement infrastructure.”

This surge in usage is also supported by the rise in real-world payment activity. Data from Artemis shows $94.2 billion in stablecoin transactions were settled between January 2023 and February 2025.

Business-to-business (B2B) payments made up the largest chunk, reaching an annual run rate of $36 billion. Card-linked payments using stablecoins crossed $13 billion in volume.

Stablecoin Legislation Gains Ground as Tech and Finance Giants Pile In

Increased demand has also come alongside progress on the regulatory front. For example, the U.S. Senate advanced the “Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act” or GENIUS Act this week.

Backed by President Trump, the bill is designed to create a federal framework for dollar-backed stablecoins.

The legislation would require stablecoins to be fully backed by U.S. dollars or highly liquid assets. It would also mandate annual audits for issuers with over $50 billion in market cap, and include requirements for foreign issuers.

The Senate voted 68-30 to invoke cloture on the bill, clearing the way for final debate and vote.

“This did not happen by accident,” said Senator Tim Scott, one of the bill’s co-sponsors. “To those who said Washington could not act… let’s prove them wrong.”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent backed the legislation during a Wednesday Senate hearing. He said stablecoins could play a major role in expanding the use of the U.S. dollar globally.

“I think $2 trillion is a very reasonable number,” Bessent said, referring to an estimate that the stablecoin market could exceed that level by 2028. “I could see it greatly exceeding that.”

The GENIUS Act appears to be pushing traditional finance further into the stablecoin space. Large U.S. banks, including JPMorgan, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America, are reportedly exploring a joint stablecoin project.

Meanwhile, USDC issuer Circle went public earlier this month, with shares jumping 160% on their first day of trading.

Tech firms are also watching closely. According to Fortune, Apple, Google, Airbnb, and Elon Musk’s X are all exploring stablecoin integrations. Google has already processed two stablecoin payments.

Airbnb has held talks with Worldpay to cut credit card fees using stablecoins. X is reportedly planning to include stablecoins in its X Money app.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

SEC Clears Path for ‘Waves’ of Crypto ETFs With New Listing Standards

SEC Clears Path for ‘Waves’ of Crypto ETFs With New Listing Standards

Generic rules for commodity trusts have been approved, opening a faster route for crypto ETFs beyond Bitcoin and Ether.
Waves
WAVES$0.8425-2.09%
Router Protocol
ROUTE$0.00464-3.83%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 10:47
Share
Top Solana Treasury Firm Forward Industries Unveils $4 Billion Capital Raise To Buy More SOL ⋆ ZyCrypto

Top Solana Treasury Firm Forward Industries Unveils $4 Billion Capital Raise To Buy More SOL ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Top Solana Treasury Firm Forward Industries Unveils $4 Billion Capital Raise To Buy More SOL ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Forward Industries, the largest publicly traded Solana treasury company, has filed a $4 billion at-the-market (ATM) equity offering program with the U.S. SEC  to raise more capital for additional SOL accumulation. Forward Strategies Doubles Down On Solana Strategy In a Wednesday press release, Forward Industries revealed that the 4 billion ATM equity offering program will allow the company to issue and sell common stock via Cantor Fitzgerald under a sales agreement dated Sept. 16, 2025. Forward said proceeds will go toward “general corporate purposes,” including the pursuit of its Solana balance sheet and purchases of income-generating assets. The sales of the shares are covered by an automatic shelf registration statement filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission that is already effective – meaning the shares will be tradable once they’re sold. An automatic shelf registration allows certain publicly listed companies to raise capital with flexibility swiftly.  Kyle Samani, Forward’s chairman, astutely described the ATM offering as “a flexible and efficient mechanism” to raise and deploy capital for the company’s Solana strategy and bolster its balance sheet.  Advertisement &nbsp Though the maximum amount is listed as $4 billion, the firm indicated that sales may or may not occur depending on existing market conditions. “The ATM Program enhances our ability to continue scaling that position, strengthen our balance sheet, and pursue growth initiatives in alignment with our long-term vision,” Samani said. Forward Industries kicked off its Solana treasury strategy on Sept. 8. The Wednesday S-3 form follows Forward’s $1.65 billion private investment in public equity that closed last week, led by crypto heavyweights like Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital. The company started deploying that capital this week, announcing it snatched up 6.8 million SOL for approximately $1.58 billion at an average price of $232…
Union
U$0.006862-0.29%
Solana
SOL$198.01-2.51%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02389-1.24%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:42
Share
Ether Machine Files S-4 for IPO via Dynamix Merger

Ether Machine Files S-4 for IPO via Dynamix Merger

 Ether Machine files draft S-4 with the SEC, which is a significant step toward a public Ethereum-centric IPO involving a merger with Dynamix. Ether Machine has decisively moved to become a publicly traded company. As part of the planned Initial Public Offering, it submitted an initial registration statement on Form S-4, confidentially with the U.S. […] The post Ether Machine Files S-4 for IPO via Dynamix Merger appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Union
U$0.006862-0.29%
FORM
FORM$0.9994-8.68%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.00771-2.77%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 12:00
Share

Trending News

More

SEC Clears Path for ‘Waves’ of Crypto ETFs With New Listing Standards

Top Solana Treasury Firm Forward Industries Unveils $4 Billion Capital Raise To Buy More SOL ⋆ ZyCrypto

Ether Machine Files S-4 for IPO via Dynamix Merger

Beijing orders ByteDance, Alibaba to cancel Nvidia chip tests and purchases

Tension Escalates: Bitcoin Price Fluctuates as It Braces for Trade Drama