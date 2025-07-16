What is MANA? An Introduction to Digital Assets

MANA token is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that powers the Decentraland decentralized platform, a virtual reality world built on the Ethereum blockchain. Launched in September 2017, the Decentraland coin was developed to address the need for true digital ownership and monetization of virtual assets in the metaverse sector. With its robust technological foundation, the MANA crypto enables users to purchase, develop, and monetize virtual land and digital goods, ensuring security, transparency, and user autonomy within a fully decentralized environment.

Decentraland was founded in 2015 by Ari Meilich and Esteban Ordano, both of whom have extensive backgrounds in software engineering, blockchain technology, and entrepreneurship. The founding team's vision was to create a platform that empowers users to own, build, and monetize virtual experiences, transforming the digital real estate and gaming industries through blockchain technology.

Since its inception, Decentraland crypto has achieved several significant milestones, including raising $24 million in its 2017 ICO, launching a closed beta in 2019, and opening to the public in February 2020. The project has secured strategic partnerships with leading blockchain and gaming companies, and its major technological breakthroughs—such as the introduction of NFT-based land ownership—have positioned the Decentraland token as a pioneer in the metaverse and virtual reality space.

The Decentraland ecosystem consists of several interconnected products that provide a comprehensive solution for creators, gamers, and digital asset investors.

The main platform allows users to explore, build, and monetize content on virtual land parcels, which are represented as NFTs. This platform leverages Ethereum smart contracts to ensure secure ownership and transfer of digital assets. Users benefit from creative freedom and the ability to generate income through in-world experiences, making Decentraland coin one of the leading solutions in the metaverse segment.

The Decentraland Marketplace extends the ecosystem by enabling users to buy, sell, and trade digital assets such as land, wearables, and avatars using MANA coin. This decentralized marketplace ensures transparent transactions and empowers users to participate in the platform's economy without intermediaries.

Decentraland provides intuitive builder tools and a software development kit (SDK) for creators to design interactive 3D scenes, games, and applications. These tools foster a vibrant developer community and support a wide range of user-generated content.

These components work together to create a comprehensive environment where MANA token serves as the utility and governance token, powering all interactions within the network and supporting a self-sustaining digital economy.

The metaverse and digital asset sector face several critical challenges that MANA crypto and Decentraland aim to address:

Users in traditional virtual worlds do not have verifiable ownership of digital assets, leading to limited control and monetization opportunities. Decentraland solves this by leveraging blockchain technology to provide provable ownership of land and items as NFTs, empowering users with full control over their assets.

Many virtual platforms are controlled by centralized entities, which can impose restrictions or alter the rules at will. Decentraland's decentralized governance model ensures that the community has a direct say in platform development and policy changes, reducing the risk of censorship and unilateral decisions.

Content creators often struggle to monetize their work due to restrictive platform policies and high fees. The Decentraland token enables creators to earn MANA by selling digital goods, experiences, and services directly to other users, fostering a more equitable and open digital economy.

By leveraging blockchain and NFT technology, MANA coin provides a secure, transparent, and user-driven solution that transforms how users interact with and profit from virtual worlds.

The total issuance (maximum supply) of the MANA crypto token is approximately 2.19 billion tokens. This figure has decreased from the original 2.8 billion due to token burns, particularly during LAND auctions and ongoing network operations.

Proportional distribution as of the most recent data:

Circulating supply: About 1.9 to 1.94 billion MANA are currently in circulation, which is roughly 87–89% of the total supply.

About are currently in circulation, which is roughly of the total supply. Non-circulating supply: The remaining 10–13% of tokens are not yet in circulation and may be reserved for ecosystem incentives, development, or are otherwise locked.

Category Amount (MANA) Proportion of Total Supply Total Supply 2,193,179,327 100% Circulating Supply ~1,900,000,000 ~87–89% Non-Circulating ~250,000,000–290,000,000 ~11–13%

Key points:

The total supply is fixed at 2.19 billion, with no current inflation.

at 2.19 billion, with no current inflation. Token burns have reduced the supply from its original cap.

have reduced the supply from its original cap. MANA coin is used for transactions, governance, and purchasing virtual land within the Decentraland ecosystem.

Within the Decentraland ecosystem, MANA crypto serves multiple functions:

Purchasing Virtual Land: MANA token is burned to acquire LAND NFTs, representing ownership of virtual parcels.

MANA token is burned to acquire LAND NFTs, representing ownership of virtual parcels. Marketplace Transactions: Used to buy avatars, wearables, and other digital goods and services.

Used to buy avatars, wearables, and other digital goods and services. Governance: Holders can participate in platform governance by voting on proposals that shape the future of Decentraland.

At the time of the token launch, a significant portion of MANA entered circulation, with the remainder subject to vesting and unlock schedules designed to support ecosystem growth and stability. The current circulating supply represents approximately 87–89% of the total, with the rest reserved for future incentives and development.

MANA token implements a decentralized governance model, allowing token holders to vote on proposals and protocol changes through a community-driven process. While MANA coin is not primarily a staking token, its governance utility ensures that users have a direct influence on the platform's evolution and policies.

MANA crypto stands as an innovative solution in the metaverse sector, addressing key challenges through its decentralized ownership model and robust digital economy. With its growing user base and active development, Decentraland coin demonstrates significant potential to transform how users interact with and profit from virtual worlds.