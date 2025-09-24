What is Hana Network: A New TikTok Gateway to the Crypto World









1) Hana Network is an innovative platform designed to simplify multi-chain blockchain interactions for mainstream users and developers, supporting ecosystems such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more.

2) The native token HANA has a total supply of 1 billion, with over half allocated to the community. The token distribution and unlocking mechanisms are transparent, with key issuance rounds completed in 2025.

3) Hana Network’s core products include the hyper-casual DeFi game Hanafuda, the NFT project Capsule Shop, and the secure and user-friendly cross-chain asset bridge Hana Gateway.

4) Hana Network emphasizes a gamified financial experience, strong social sharing effects, impressive on-chain data, and seamless multi-chain asset circulation.

5) Backed by strong funding, Hana Network has secured investments from several well-known institutions, raising over $5.75 million in total between 2024 and 2025.

6) Hana Network’s vision is to build a blockchain asset gateway that’s as fun and easy as scrolling through short videos, positioning itself as the mainstream platform for next-generation DeFi and the go-to portal for crypto assets in the Web4 era.









Founded in 2022 by Kohei Hanasaka, Hana Network aims to simplify blockchain interactions by bridging the gap between complex underlying protocols and everyday user needs. Leveraging chain abstraction, it eliminates the complexity of interacting with different blockchains, offering users a unified experience across Bitcoin , EVM chains, heterogeneous L2 solutions, and other protocols. This allows seamless interaction without switching networks or dealing with complicated interfaces.





Hana Network ’s EVM compatibility is designed to enable developers to use existing tools and applications, making it easy for any EVM-based project to expand onto Hana Network. The platform focuses on helping newcomers to crypto by offering user-friendly, permissionless applications. These apps are designed to streamline experiences in social finance, game finance, payments, and real-world services.













HANA is the native token of Hana Network, with a total supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens.









Category Allocation Notes Community 51% Community-centric allocation, including Ecosystem Growth (30%), Incentives (16%), and Presale (5%). Treasury 20% To be used for future ecosystem development, liquidity, operations, audits, and marketing. Team 19% Allocated to team members. Investors 10% For early supporters.

















Category Allocation Unlock/Vesting Details Community 51% The community allocation (51%) includes Ecosystem Growth (30%), Incentives (16%), and Presale (5%). Ecosystem Growth 30% 12-month lock-up period, followed by 12-month linear unlock Incentives 21% Includes Incentives and Presale portions. 100% unlocked Treasury 20% Up to 25% unlocked at TGE, remaining unlocked over 24 months Team 19% 24-month lock-up period, followed by 24-month linear unlock Investors 10% Multi-year vesting period













The Hana Network team is committed to its vision of “ No More CEX (Centralized Exchanges) .” The recently concluded “No More CEX Round” was not just a token issuance—it marked the beginning of long-term partnerships with like-minded collaborators and community members, united in the mission of building a stronger ecosystem.





Key details of the No More CEX Round are as follows:

Token Sale Information Details Start Date March 18, 2025 End Date April 1, 2025 Sale Model Whitelist-based fixed price sale Token Price $0.04 (corresponding to a $40 million FDV) Total HANA Token Supply 1,000,000,000 Tokens Offered in This Round 50,000,000 (5% of total supply) Vesting / Lock-up No lock-up, no vesting (100% unlocked at TGE) Team & Investor Token Unlock No team or investor tokens will be unlocked within the first 4 months after TGE.













Hanafuda is the first mainnet product launched by Hana Network—a hyper-casual DeFi game that combines asset staking, a points system, and entertaining card-based gameplay. By depositing assets (e.g., USDT/USDC), users earn Hana Points, which can be used to participate in the Hanafuda game—forming teams, competing, and winning special tickets and rewards. Hanafuda supports one-click registration via Google accounts, significantly lowering the barrier to entry for Web3 newcomers.









Capsule Shop is a collection of 10,000 NFTs co-created by the store clerk and artist Chao! The collection aims to capture the spirit of 1980s Tokyo, offering a nostalgic, experimental experience that connects the raw energy of that era with the modern digital world.









Hana Gateway is designed to simplify user access to blockchain ecosystems by providing a trustless on-and-off-ramp, allowing users to stay in full control of their funds without encountering hidden fees or fraud.

With over 200,000 testnet users, Hana Gateway is building a secure and intuitive platform that bridges traditional finance and blockchain technology.





The platform merges the benefits of centralized finance with the self-custody of crypto, enabling peer-to-peer fiat-to-crypto transactions without relying on intermediaries—enhancing privacy and user autonomy.









1) Web4 Hypercasual Finance: Focused on being lightweight, entertaining, and social, making blockchain finance accessible beyond just professional users.





2) Social Network Effects: Rapid user growth and community engagement driven by viral content and social sharing.





3) Strong On-Chain Metrics: Following the launch of its mainnet Phase 1 in 2024, Hana Network achieved 400,000 unique addresses and over 40 million on-chain deposits.





4) Multi-Chain Support: The HANA token is compatible with and tradable on major blockchains such as Ethereum, BSC, and Arbitrum.









Founder: Kohei Hanasaka

Core Member: Ludens (Product Manager)





According to data from RootData , Hana Network has completed two funding rounds:









In April 2025, it completed a $1.75 million public sale round, with a valuation of $40 million.













Hana Network aims to establish a secure, decentralized, and efficient asset bridge that allows global users to access the blockchain ecosystem seamlessly and without reliance on intermediaries. The platform’s ultimate mission is to make blockchain finance intuitive and engaging—transforming it into an experience as simple and enjoyable as scrolling through short-form videos. In doing so, Hana Network seeks to become the primary gateway for mainstream users entering the world of digital assets.





Positioned at the forefront of next-generation DeFi, Hana Network champions a decentralized, entertainment-driven, and socially empowered financial model. With its streamlined user experience and strong social virality, the platform aspires to become the most influential crypto asset portal in the Web4 era. Whether you're a seasoned DeFi participant or a newcomer, Hana Network offers an accessible and user-friendly starting point for your journey into crypto.



