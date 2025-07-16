The concept of smart contracts didn't originally emerge in the context of blockchain, but was defined by computer scientist and expert cryptographer Nick Szabo in 1994 as a series of commitments inThe concept of smart contracts didn't originally emerge in the context of blockchain, but was defined by computer scientist and expert cryptographer Nick Szabo in 1994 as a series of commitments in
Learn/Cryptocurrency Knowledge/DeFi/What are Smart Contracts?

What are Smart Contracts?

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Basic#DeFi#Beginners#Ethereum#Basic Concepts
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003405+1.18%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000453-9.23%
FORM
FORM$0.4579-1.31%
Griffin AI
GAIN$0.013097+0.66%
Moonveil
MORE$0.003962-0.07%

The concept of smart contracts didn't originally emerge in the context of blockchain, but was defined by computer scientist and expert cryptographer Nick Szabo in 1994 as a series of commitments in digital form, including a set of protocols and the execution by the parties involved in the protocols.

However, it didn't gain much attention at that time until the birth of the decentralized, peer-to-peer transmission system of Bitcoin, and the emergence of programmable and immutable blockchain technology. These developments made the concept of smart contracts more than just a theoretical concept.

At the end of 2013, Vitalik Buterin released the Ethereum Whitepaper, and in subsequent years, he led the team in developing this decentralized smart contract application platform. It acts like an underlying operating system such as Apple's iOS or Android, providing a rich API interface for developers to quickly create various types of smart contracts and blockchain applications.

By now, the concept of smart contracts has become clearer: a smart contract is an immutable contract protocol written in code into a computer. When specific conditions agreed upon by the participants are met, the smart contract is executed.

1. Characteristics of Smart Contracts


In simple terms, a smart contract is a piece of computer program. It is not as intelligent as we might imagine, nor does it possess the legal enforceability of traditional contracts.

Deterministic: The result of executing the same smart contract is always consistent, even if it is executed on computers dispersed across different regions globally.

Open and Transparent: All terms and conditions within a smart contract are fully accessible and viewable by the participating parties.

Immutable: Once a contract is deployed, its contents cannot be altered. No party can interfere with the execution of the contract.

2. Lifecycle of Smart Contracts


Smart contracts are only executed when they are invoked by transactions. One contract can call another contract, and this calling can continue between contracts in layers. However, the execution of the first contract in this execution chain must be initiated by a transaction created by an external account. Smart contracts never run automatically or in the background. Without a triggering transaction, a contract remains in a state of waiting to be called.

The execution of transactions is a whole, and modifications to the global state will occur only after all executions have been confirmed successful. Confirmation of success means that the program's execution encountered no errors or termination conditions. If program execution terminates due to errors, all previous operations performed will be rolled back, as if that execution had never occurred.

3. Problems with Smart Contracts


As the use of smart contracts becomes increasingly widespread, people have also discovered that, much like contracts in the real world, if they are not carefully reviewed and verified, vulnerabilities can arise, leading to asset security concerns.

One of the most well-known incidents in Ethereum's history is TheDAO event. TheDAO was a decentralized autonomous fund project that raised over $150 million worth of Ether in just one month. However, within a month, a vulnerability in the token code led to a significant amount of funds being transferred out by hackers. Due to the immutable nature of smart contracts, the project team was powerless to intervene.

Even today, contract vulnerabilities continue to occur. However, these hacking incidents have made more developers realize that, just like contracts in the real world, if protocol processes are too complex, involving professional third-party audits is necessary.

4. Summary


Smart contracts replace third-party intermediaries with open, transparent, and immutable protocol codes, reducing trust costs for contract participants. They have a wide range of applications and prospects. While challenges in security auditing persist, it's important to recognize that the field is less than a decade old. Smart contract development is still in its early stages, and we believe wider market acceptance of smart contracts is only a matter of time.


Popular Articles

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

TL;DR1) Professional Positioning: Chiliz Chain is the world's first blockchain dedicated to sports and entertainment, partnering with over 70 elite sports teams worldwide.2) Fan Token Innovation: Thro

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

Related Articles

What is MEXC Futures Earn?

What is MEXC Futures Earn?

1. What is MEXC Futures Earn?Futures Earn is a financial product offered by MEXC for Futures users. Once activated, eligible funds in your Futures account will automatically enroll in this exclusive E

Master Key Features on the MEXC Futures Trading Page for a Smoother Experience

Master Key Features on the MEXC Futures Trading Page for a Smoother Experience

In the cryptocurrency market, Futures trading has become an important tool for many investors to improve capital efficiency and capture market opportunities, thanks to its features such as high levera

What Is MEXC Hold and Earn?

What Is MEXC Hold and Earn?

1. What Is MEXC Hold and Earn?MEXC Hold and Earn allows users to generate returns on designated tokens held in their Spot account. The product offers full flexibility: users can trade, withdraw, or us

What is the MEXC Market Movers Board?

What is the MEXC Market Movers Board?

1. What is the Market Movers Board?MEXC Market Movers board monitors and displays trading pairs that experience significant price fluctuations within a specific period. By tracking price movements and

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus