What are Ethereum Spot ETFs?

On May 24, 2024, the SEC approved the first eight Ethereum spot ETFs to be listed in the United States, including those from BlackRock, Fidelity, Grayscale, Bitwise, VanEck, Ark Invest, Invesco Galaxy, and Franklin Templeton.The approval of Ethereum spot ETFs is another milestone in the history of cryptocurrencies, further expanding Ethereum's market influence.

1. What are Ethereum Spot ETFs?


ETF stands for Exchange Traded Funds, which are investment funds similar to stocks and can be traded on stock exchanges.

ETFs securitize specific assets through physical collateralization, allowing investors to indirectly hold exposure to corresponding investment targets by purchasing fund shares issued by the institution.

An Ethereum ETF refers to an exchange-traded fund that holds Ether as its underlying asset. When users purchase Ethereum spot ETFs, they are essentially buying Ether, but in reality, they do not directly hold Ether.

2. Advantages of Ethereum Spot ETFs


2.1 Lower Investment Threshold: There is no need to learn and master cryptographic skills such as wallet usage. Familiarity with traditional financial product trading methods lowers the investment threshold for investors.

2.2 Regulatory Compliance: Ethereum spot ETFs are traded on traditional securities exchanges and are subject to regulation by relevant institutions. Regulated markets provide investors with more confidence and security.

2.3 Lower Costs: Purchasing Ethereum spot ETFs typically incurs lower costs compared to directly purchasing ETH, which is appealing to cost-conscious investors.

2.4 Reduced Risk of Wallet Theft: Users of Ethereum spot ETFs do not directly hold Ether. While they earn profits from fluctuations in the price of Ether, they are protected from the risk of digital wallet loss or theft.

3. Differences between Ethereum Spot and Futures ETFs


The biggest difference between Ethereum spot and futures ETFs lies in their investment targets.

Ethereum spot ETFs are exchange-traded funds that directly holds Ether as its underlying asset. The performance of Ethereum spot ETF is linked to the value of the held Ether. When investors purchase Ethereum spot ETFs, they are essentially buying Ether, but they do not directly hold Ether.

Ethereum futures ETFs, on the other hand, are exchange-traded funds that do not directly hold Ether. They invest in futures contracts for Ether, which are agreements for future settlement whose value is influenced by fluctuations in the futures market.

4. Ethereum Spot ETF Applications


Six institutions, including Grayscale, ARK Invest & 21Shares, BlackRock, VanEck, Invesco & Galaxy, and Hashdex, have successively submitted applications for Ethereum spot ETFs.

On March 5, 2024, the SEC delayed its decision on BlackRock's Ethereum spot ETF application. According to the timeline, the SEC will respond to these Ethereum spot ETF applications by the end of May.


On May 24, 2024, the SEC approved the first Ethereum spot ETFs to be listed in the United States.

5. Market Impact


Many believe that 2024 may be a crucial year for Ethereum. Internally, the Dencun upgrade has cleared obstacles for Ethereum's scalability and ecosystem to thrive further. From an external perspective, the approval of Ethereum spot ETFs will attract more funds from traditional markets, further expanding its influence. At the same time, incorporating Ethereum under the regulatory framework provides an additional layer of compliance assurance.

The approval of Ethereum spot ETFs is another milestone in the history of cryptocurrencies, further expanding Ethereum's market influence. However, how long it will take for Ethereum's price to reach new highs remains to be seen.

Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

