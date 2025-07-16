Here you will find a detailed step-by-step guide on how to Sell Crypto via SEPA to your bank account. Before starting the Fiat Sell, please complete your advanced KYC and make a bank transfer or EuroHere you will find a detailed step-by-step guide on how to Sell Crypto via SEPA to your bank account. Before starting the Fiat Sell, please complete your advanced KYC and make a bank transfer or Euro
Sell Crypto via Bank Transfer - SEPA

Here you will find a detailed step-by-step guide on how to Sell Crypto via SEPA to your bank account. Before starting the Fiat Sell, please complete your advanced KYC and make a bank transfer or Euro deposit.


Step 1


1. Select [Global Bank Transfer] from the [Buy Crypto] menu in the navigation bar. Alternatively, you can access the trading page via Buy Bitcoin With Fiat_Cryptocurrency Trading_Cryptocurrency Prices | MEXC Exchange.


2. Select the Sell tab and you're now prepared to begin a Fiat Sell transaction. Alternatively, you can access the trading page via Buy Bitcoin With Fiat_Cryptocurrency Trading_Cryptocurrency Prices | MEXC Exchange.


Step 2


Add Receiving Account. Complete your bank account information before you proceed further for Fiat Sell.

Note: Please ensure that the bank account you have added is under the same name as your KYC name.


Step 3


1. Select EUR as the Fiat currency for the Fiat Sell order.

2. Choose the Payment Account that you intend to receive payment from MEXC Estonia OÜ.

3. Proceed to click on Sell Now and you will be redirected to the Order page.

Note: Real-time quote is derived from Reference price from time to time. Fiat Selling rate is determined by a managed floating exchange rate.


Step 4


1. Confirm the order details in the Confirmation pop-up box. Click on Submit to proceed further after the verification.

2. Enter the six (6)-digit Google Authenticator 2FA security code that has to be accessed via your Google Authenticator App. For complete guide, please refer to Release of tokens in P2P is now secure!Next, click on [Yes] to continue the Fiat Sell transaction.


Step 5


Your Fiat Sell has been processed now! The funds are expected to be credited into your designated Payment Account within 2 business days.


Step 6


Check the Orders tab. You may view all of your previous Fiat transactions here.


Application Rules


1. This is an inner test feature. Early access is only available for some inner test users.

2. The service is only available to KYC users in the Supported Countries.

3. Fiat Sell Limit: 2,500 EUR per transaction per day.

Supported Countries


Fiat Sell via SEPA: Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein.

If you have any questions, feel free to submit an OTC ticket for consultation.

