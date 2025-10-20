Usage Instructions for Futures Bonus, Position Airdrop, and Vouchers













1) Futures bonuses can only be used for Futures trading. Profits generated from the bonus are withdrawable, but the bonus itself is non-withdrawable and will be automatically revoked upon expiration.





2) Futures Bonuses may be used to offset trading fees, funding fees, and realized losses. They can also be used as margin for trading when the account's USDT balance is insufficient.





Note: Because Futures Bonuses are used first to cover deductions such as trading fees, funding fees, and realized losses, when an account holds both USDT and Futures bonuses, USDT will be used first as margin for opening positions. This helps prevent a reduction in margin caused by the automatic deduction of Futures bonuses, which could otherwise increase the risk of liquidation.





3) Bonus deductions will appear in your transaction history. Fees, losses, and funding fees may be consolidated into a single bonus entry.





Example 1: If you have 5 USDT in Futures bonus and incur a 2.5 USDT loss plus 0.03 USDT in closing fees, your history will show a bonus deduction of 2.53 USDT.

Example 2: If you have 2 USDT in Futures bonus and incur a 2.5 USDT loss plus 0.03 USDT in closing fees, your history will show a bonus deduction of –2 USDT.





4) Any withdrawal of assets from your Futures Wallet before your Futures bonus is fully used will immediately forfeit all remaining bonus.





5) Trading fees covered by Futures bonuses are not eligible for commission rebates.





6) Futures Bonuses are only applicable to USDT-M Futures. They are not supported for USDC-M or Coin-M Futures.









Check the Futures bonus balance: The Futures bonus will be credited to your Futures Wallet.





Open and log in to your MEXC App. On the Wallets tab, tap Futures, and under Assets List, below USDT you can view your Futures Bonus balance.









Futures Bonus Usage Details:





1) Open and log in to the MEXC App; tap the profile avatar in the top-left corner.

2) Select Transactions.

3) Select Futures Orders.

4) Select Capital Flow. Then, under Filters, select Bonus, and tap Confirm to view the bonus usage details.

















1) Specially invited users can participate by visiting the event landing page to claim rewards, or by tapping on in-App pop-ups.

2) Participate in events such as the Get $10,000 event to claim your position airdrop rewards.





Note: For certain events, eligibility is evaluated daily based on user criteria. If you do not meet the conditions on the day you attempt to claim, the reward may not be granted.









After successfully claiming a position airdrop, you will receive an email notification. The leverage, position value, and trading pair are not fixed. Please refer to the details provided in the email. Most position airdrops are assigned a random trading direction; however, for the Get $10,000 event, users may choose the direction themselves.









After successfully claiming the position, you can immediately go to the Futures trading page to view the position.









You can increase your position airdrop to amplify profits, set take-profit and stop-loss orders, or fully close the position. After closing, any profit earned is withdrawable, but the remaining margin will be automatically revoked and cannot be withdrawn or reused.





If your airdropped position incurs a loss (without any added margin), your maximum loss is limited to the airdropped funds; your other assets remain unaffected.













1) Fee vouchers can only offset Futures trading fees; they cannot serve as margin and are non-withdrawable. Expired Fee vouchers are automatically reclaimed.

2) Fee vouchers apply automatically when fees are incurred; no manual selection is required.

3) Fee vouchers have the highest priority in fee deductions. Deduction order: Vouchers > Bonuses > MX deductions.

4) A Fee voucher can only be applied if its value covers the full trading fee. Partial deductions on trading fees are not supported.

5) Trading fees offset by Fee vouchers are not eligible for commission rebates.

6) USDC-M and Coin-M Futures do not support the use of Fee vouchers.



