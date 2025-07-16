Here you will find a detailed step-by-step guide on how to apply and complete the deposit for the virtual MEXC MasterCard. Step 1 Select [MEXC MasterCard] from the [Buy Crypto] menu in the navigationHere you will find a detailed step-by-step guide on how to apply and complete the deposit for the virtual MEXC MasterCard. Step 1 Select [MEXC MasterCard] from the [Buy Crypto] menu in the navigation
Learn/Trading Guide/OTC/Overview of... MasterCard

Overview of the MEXC MasterCard

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Basic#Beginners#OTC
SphereX
HERE$0.000043--%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.3102-5.11%
FC Barcelona FT
BAR$0.6582-1.51%
Octavia
VIA$0.0142-2.73%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00234+1.73%
Here you will find a detailed step-by-step guide on how to apply and complete the deposit for the virtual MEXC MasterCard.


Step 1


Select [MEXC MasterCard] from the [Buy Crypto] menu in the navigation bar. Alternatively, you can access the page via MEXC MasterCard.


Step 2


Start Applying Now!

1. Please complete your advanced KYC and additional verification, and check the supported countries for the card application.

2. Proceed to click on “Apply Now” to begin the MEXC MasterCard Application.


Step 3


Application process

1. Please fill in all the required information displayed on the Card Holder Info.

2. Check on your ID number before proceeding for the next step. Please note that you won't be able to edit the ID number once submitted.


3. Complete the Upload Info by submitting the documents required.

Note: Use a clear image of your face, ensure the photo is in colour (not over or under exposed) and do not include any filters commonly used on social media that will help to smoothen the verification process.


Step 4


You will redirect to this page once your application has been submitted. The verification process may take up to 2 business days and the application result will be notified to you via Registered Email on the MEXC MasterCard application.


Once your MEXC MasterCard Application has been approved, an email containing the card number, password, CVV, and validity date will be sent to your Registered Email on MEXC MasterCard. Please check your inbox or spam to acquire the relevant info.

Step 5


The card is now ready to use. Complete the deposit from your MEXC Fiat Wallet.

1. Complete the transfer of the asset to your MEXC Fiat Wallet.

2. Enter the deposit amount based on your transaction needs.

3. Complete the Security Verification by entering the six (6)-digit Google Authenticator 2FA security code that has to be accessed via your Google Authenticator App. For complete guide, please refer to Release of tokens in P2P is now secure!

4. Your deposit should be complete within minutes. Check the Deposit History tab. You may view all of your previous MEXC MasterCard deposit transactions here.


Application rules:


1. User’s advanced KYC must be completed more than 14 days ago.
2. Users who have purchased tokens before via bank card or bank transfer.
3. The service is only available to KYC users in the Supported Countries.
4. Only selected inner test users can apply for MEXC MasterCard.

Top-up rules:


1. The top-up fee is 1%.

2. The single transaction limit is 3,000 USDT; the monthly transaction limit is 30,000 USDT; the card capacity is 100,000 USDT.

3. The transaction fee is 0 within the EEA area and 2% out of the EEA areas (0.60 EUR minimal per transaction).

4. The monthly fee for the card is 1 EUR. If your balance is insufficient, the fee will accumulate and be deducted once your card balance is sufficient.

Supported Countries for the card application:


Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein
If you have any questions, feel free to submit an OTC ticket for consultation.


Popular Articles

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

TL;DR1) Professional Positioning: Chiliz Chain is the world's first blockchain dedicated to sports and entertainment, partnering with over 70 elite sports teams worldwide.2) Fan Token Innovation: Thro

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

Related Articles

What is MEXC Futures Earn?

What is MEXC Futures Earn?

1. What is MEXC Futures Earn?Futures Earn is a financial product offered by MEXC for Futures users. Once activated, eligible funds in your Futures account will automatically enroll in this exclusive E

Master Key Features on the MEXC Futures Trading Page for a Smoother Experience

Master Key Features on the MEXC Futures Trading Page for a Smoother Experience

In the cryptocurrency market, Futures trading has become an important tool for many investors to improve capital efficiency and capture market opportunities, thanks to its features such as high levera

What Is MEXC Hold and Earn?

What Is MEXC Hold and Earn?

1. What Is MEXC Hold and Earn?MEXC Hold and Earn allows users to generate returns on designated tokens held in their Spot account. The product offers full flexibility: users can trade, withdraw, or us

What is the MEXC Market Movers Board?

What is the MEXC Market Movers Board?

1. What is the Market Movers Board?MEXC Market Movers board monitors and displays trading pairs that experience significant price fluctuations within a specific period. By tracking price movements and

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus