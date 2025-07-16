MEXC offers two types of futures trading: USDT-M futures (forward contracts) and Coin-M futures (inverse contracts). While their calculation principles are similar, there are some differences. Below,MEXC offers two types of futures trading: USDT-M futures (forward contracts) and Coin-M futures (inverse contracts). While their calculation principles are similar, there are some differences. Below,
Learn/Trading Guide/Futures/Margins & P...alculations

Margins & PNL Calculations

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Basic#Futures#Beginners#Basic Concepts
MemeCore
M$2.44983+1.63%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.27783+0.61%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1606-1.89%
Taker Protocol
TAKER$0.0049-3.46%
Bitcoin
BTC$103,910.22+0.45%

MEXC offers two types of futures trading: USDT-M futures (forward contracts) and Coin-M futures (inverse contracts). While their calculation principles are similar, there are some differences. Below, this article will provide specific examples and explanations. Please note: the following calculations eschew extremely complex logic in favor of clarity and brevity for margin calculation.

1. Introduction to Margin


In MEXC perpetual futures, a certain amount of margin is required for opening a position. In the process of margin trading, it is crucial to pay attention to the following points:

1.1 Initial Margin


The minimum amount of margin required to open a position. Additionally, the initial margin rate (position value / position margin) also reflects your leverage multiplier.

1.2 Maintenance Margin


The minimum margin requirement to maintain a position. Falling below this ratio will trigger liquidation or partial liquidation.

1.3 Opening Cost


The total assets that must be frozen in order to open a position, including the initial margin and possible trading fees.

2. Margin Calculation


In perpetual futures, margin refers to the order cost required to open a position. The actual trading fee or rebate is ultimately determined by the manner in which the order (type) is executed. (A maker is a liquidity provider, while a taker is a liquidity consumer.)

2.1 USDT-M Futures


Margin Amount = Average Entry Price x Opening Quantity x Futures Size / Leverage Multiplier

2.2 Coin-M Futures


Margin Amount = Opening Quantity x Futures Size / (Leverage Multiplier x Average Entry Price)

2.3 Calculation Example


  • USDT-M Futures:

If you use 200x leverage and submit a limit order for 10,000 BTC/USDT contracts at a price of 50,000 USDT/BTC, and the futures size is 0.0001 BTC per contract:

Your margin amount = (10,000 contracts x 0.0001 BTC/contract x 50,000 USDT/BTC) / 200x leverage = 250 USDT

  • Coin-M Futures:

If you use 125x leverage and submit a limit order for 100 BTC/USD contracts at a price of 50,000 USD/BTC, and the futures size is 100 USD per contract:

Your margin amount = 100 contracts x 100 USD / (50,000 USD/BTC x 125x leverage) = 0.0016 BTC

3. PNL Calculation


Your profit and loss (PNL) are influenced by three factors: trading fees, funding fees (income or expenditure), and PNL from closing positions.

3.1 Trading Fees


  • As a liquidity consumer or taker, you will incur a fee calculated as Position Value x Taker Fee Rate.

  • As a liquidity provider or maker, you will incur a fee calculated as Position Value x Maker Fee Rate.

3.2 Funding Fee


  • Depending on the funding rate (positive or negative) and the direction (long or short) of your position, you will either receive or incur funding fees.

  • Funding Fee = Funding Rate x Position Value.

  • Position Value = Position Quantity (Tokens) x Fair Price.

3.3 PNL Calculation


3.3.1 Closing PNL


  • USDT-M Futures:

For long positions: (Close Price - Average Entry Price) x Position Quantity x Size

For short positions: (Average Entry Price - Close Price) x Position Quantity x Size

  • Coin-M Futures:

For long positions: (1 / Average Entry Price - 1 / Average Close Price) x Position Quantity x Size

For short positions: (1 / Average Close Price - 1 / Average Entry Price) x Position Quantity x Size

3.3.2 Unrealized PNL


  • USDT-M Futures:

For long positions: (Fair Price - Average Entry Price) x Position Quantity x Size

For short positions: (Average Entry Price - Fair Price) x Position Quantity x Size

  • Coin-M Futures:

For long positions: (1 / Average Entry Price - 1 / Fair Price) x Position Quantity x Size

For short positions: (1 / Fair Price - 1 / Average Entry Price) x Position Quantity x Size

3.4 Calculation Example


Using USDT-M Futures as an Example:

If you, as a taker, open a long position of 10,000 contracts in the BTC/USDT perpetual futures at a price of 50,000 USDT/BTC:

  • With Taker Fee Rate = 0.02%, Maker Fee Rate = 0.00%, Funding Rate = -0.025%, and the current market price = 50,000 USDT/BTC, you will incur a trading fee calculated as follows:

50,000 USDT/BTC x 10,000 contracts x 0.0001 BTC/contract x 0.02% = 10 USDT

  • When the funding rate is negative, you will receive a funding fee calculated as follows:

50,000 USDT/BTC x 10,000 contracts x 0.0001 BTC/contract x (-0.025%) = -12.5 USDT (the funding fee to be received)

Suppose you, as a maker, close 10,000 contracts at a price of 60,000 USDT/BTC:

  • Closing PNL = (60,000 USDT/BTC - 50,000 USDT/BTC) x 10,000 contracts x 0.0001 BTC/contract = 10,000 USDT

  • Closing Fee = 60,000 USDT/BTC x 10,000 contracts x 0.0001 BTC/contract x 0.00% = 0 USDT

  • So, in this scenario, your total realized PNL is calculated as follows:

= Closing PNL - Funding Fee - Taker Fee - Maker Fee

= 10,000 USDT -（- 12.5 USDT）- 10 USDT - 0 USDT

= 10,002.5 USDT

3.5 Reminders


  • When settling the funding rate, the position value is calculated based on the current fair price.

  • The calculation results are for reference only, and specific situations should be based on the rules of MEXC futures products.

  • Tutorials and guides may vary across different operating systems. Please refer to your actual operating system for accurate information.


4. Summary


In MEXC perpetual futures, a certain amount of margin is required for opening a position. The initial margin represents the minimum amount required to open a position, reflecting your leverage multiplier. The maintenance margin is the minimum requirement to keep a position, falling below which may lead to forced liquidation. The opening cost includes the initial margin and potential trading fees. The calculation of the order cost varies based on different types of futures and prices. PNL is influenced by trading fees, funding fees, and closing PNL. Liquidity consumers, or takers, pay fees equal to the position value multiplied by the taker fee rate. Liquidity providers, or makers, pay fees equal to the position value multiplied by the maker fee rate. Depending on the funding rate and position direction, you will receive or pay funding fees, with the amount equal to the funding rate multiplied by the position value.

Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

Popular Articles

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

TL;DR1) Professional Positioning: Chiliz Chain is the world's first blockchain dedicated to sports and entertainment, partnering with over 70 elite sports teams worldwide.2) Fan Token Innovation: Thro

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

Related Articles

What is MEXC Futures Earn?

What is MEXC Futures Earn?

1. What is MEXC Futures Earn?Futures Earn is a financial product offered by MEXC for Futures users. Once activated, eligible funds in your Futures account will automatically enroll in this exclusive E

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Master Key Features on the MEXC Futures Trading Page for a Smoother Experience

Master Key Features on the MEXC Futures Trading Page for a Smoother Experience

In the cryptocurrency market, Futures trading has become an important tool for many investors to improve capital efficiency and capture market opportunities, thanks to its features such as high levera

What Is MEXC Hold and Earn?

What Is MEXC Hold and Earn?

1. What Is MEXC Hold and Earn?MEXC Hold and Earn allows users to generate returns on designated tokens held in their Spot account. The product offers full flexibility: users can trade, withdraw, or us

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus