The MEXC platform has launched an official verification channel feature to prevent users from falling victim to phishing scams online. If you come across MEXC-related social media accounts online,The MEXC platform has launched an official verification channel feature to prevent users from falling victim to phishing scams online. If you come across MEXC-related social media accounts online,
Learn/Trading Guide/User Guide/How to Use ...ion Channel

How to Use the Official MEXC Verification Channel

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Basic#Beginners
Checkmate
CHECK$0.01722+244.40%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.27759+0.07%
SPACE ID
ID$0.09889-2.54%
Zypher Network
POP$0.001049+0.86%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007243-0.19%

The MEXC platform has launched an official verification channel feature to prevent users from falling victim to phishing scams online. If you come across MEXC-related social media accounts online, you can use the official verification feature to check and confirm whether the account is official.

How to Use the Official MEXC Verification Channel


1. Web


Open the official MEXC website, scroll to the bottom of the homepage, and click on [MEXC Verify] under [User Support] to access the verification page.


Enter the social media account ID you saw into the input box, and click the search [🔍] button.


If the social media account is confirmed to be official, a green verified pop-up will appear, listing other social media accounts with the same ID. For example, searching for @MEXC_TR would result in the following, as shown in the image.


If the social media account is confirmed to not be official, a red unverified pop-up will appear. For example, searching for @MEXC_Fans would result in the following, as shown in the image. At this point, you should be cautious and avoid clicking on any related links they post to prevent potential asset loss.


2. App


1) Open the MEXC App and click on the quick button [More].

2) Select [MEXC Verify] under [Support].

3) Enter the social media account ID you saw into the input box, and click the search [🔍] button.

4) If the social media account is confirmed to be official, a green verified pop-up will appear, listing other social media accounts with the same ID. For example, searching for @MEXC_TR would result in the following, as shown in the image.

5) If the social media account is confirmed to not be official, a red unverified pop-up will appear. For example, searching for @MEXC_Fans would result in the following, as shown in the image. At this point, you should be cautious and avoid clicking on any related links they post to prevent potential asset loss.


3. Important Notice


MEXC's official verification methods can accurately determine whether the account ID you provide is an official account. However, some phishing scammers on the internet may include correct official account ID information in the profiles of phishing accounts. Therefore, when verifying whether a social media account is official, make sure you copy the account ID.

Let's use a Telegram account as an example. As shown in the image below, this is an official MEXC account, and the account ID, or username, is @Yui_MEXC. Users are advised to use the copy button to copy the account ID directly rather than manually entering it to avoid phishing accounts.


MEXC has established numerous multilingual communities to help users connect with MEXC and stay informed about the latest news and events. You can read the article "Join the MEXC Communities" to join the relevant groups. Alternatively, you can visit the bottom of the MEXC website homepage, select the community you wish to join, and click the corresponding channel icon.


Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.


Popular Articles

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

TL;DR1) Professional Positioning: Chiliz Chain is the world's first blockchain dedicated to sports and entertainment, partnering with over 70 elite sports teams worldwide.2) Fan Token Innovation: Thro

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

Related Articles

What is MEXC Futures Earn?

What is MEXC Futures Earn?

1. What is MEXC Futures Earn?Futures Earn is a financial product offered by MEXC for Futures users. Once activated, eligible funds in your Futures account will automatically enroll in this exclusive E

Master Key Features on the MEXC Futures Trading Page for a Smoother Experience

Master Key Features on the MEXC Futures Trading Page for a Smoother Experience

In the cryptocurrency market, Futures trading has become an important tool for many investors to improve capital efficiency and capture market opportunities, thanks to its features such as high levera

What Is MEXC Hold and Earn?

What Is MEXC Hold and Earn?

1. What Is MEXC Hold and Earn?MEXC Hold and Earn allows users to generate returns on designated tokens held in their Spot account. The product offers full flexibility: users can trade, withdraw, or us

What is the MEXC Market Movers Board?

What is the MEXC Market Movers Board?

1. What is the Market Movers Board?MEXC Market Movers board monitors and displays trading pairs that experience significant price fluctuations within a specific period. By tracking price movements and

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus