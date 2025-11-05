How to Trade Stock Futures on MEXC





Crypto-Based Stock Futures are financial derivatives that integrate U.S. equities (stocks of publicly listed U.S. companies) with the cryptocurrency market through Futures-based trading. These instruments allow investors to speculate on the price movements of U.S. stocks using cryptocurrencies—such as USDT—as margin, without the need to hold the underlying assets.









1) Trading Hours: Trading is available from Monday 04:00 (UTC) to Friday 04:00 (UTC), operating 24 hours a day, 5 days a week. Each trading pair page clearly displays its corresponding trading schedule, allowing users to plan their strategies accordingly.

Note:

On full-day U.S. market holidays, MEXC Stock Futures trading will be suspended for the entire day.

On half trading days (early close days), MEXC Stock Futures trading will close early at 13:00 (ET).

During suspension periods, users may cancel orders, adjust margin, and modify leverage. However, new orders cannot be placed, and no liquidation risk will occur during these hours.





2) The underlying asset price is pegged to Ondo's tokenized U.S. stock pricing data, which may differ from the latest real-time market price of the corresponding U.S. equity.





3) Users can perform standard trading actions such as opening long and short positions. The leverage available for each Stock Futures trading pair varies, so please refer to the specific leverage figures displayed on the page.





4) Zero Fees (Limited-Time Offer): MEXC currently offers 0 trading fees and 0 funding fees for Stock Futures, significantly reducing transaction costs for participants.





5) Perpetual Futures Trading Experience: With a user-friendly interface and Perpetual Futures design, MEXC lowers the barrier to entry and provides a seamless trading experience for both new and experienced investors.









HOOD, NVDA, AAPL, AMZN, GOOGL, META, TSLA, The MEXC Stock Futures platform offers a growing selection of U.S. Stock Futures, including COIN MCD , and more. The platform will continue to expand its offerings to meet the diverse trading needs of users.





MEXC Stock Futures adopt the same trading mechanism as Perpetual Futures, featuring a consistent interface and user experience. This significantly lowers the entry barrier for users and enhances the overall trading experience.





To begin trading, users can enter the name of the desired Stock Futures directly into the search bar on the Futures Trading page, or navigate to the Stock tab and select your preferred Futures from the available options.













Similarly, on the MEXC App, simply enter the name of the Stock Futures in the search bar under the Futures Trading section to begin. For the best experience, we recommend updating your MEXC App to version 6.17.0 or later.









Note: MEXC Stock Futures currently support Isolated MarginMode only. Cross Margin Mode is not available.









1) Trading Hours and Holidays: Please pay attention to market opening/closing times and official holidays. Trading hours are from Monday 04:00 (UTC) to Friday 04:00 (UTC), available 24 hours a day, 5 days a week. During holidays and market closures, trading functions will be paused, and users will not be able to place or close orders





2) Operations During Market Closures: During market closures, you may cancel unfilled orders and add margin. However, you cannot place new orders or close existing positions. If you are concerned about price fluctuations affecting your positions, it is recommended to close them in advance.





3) Funding Fees: MEXC currently waives funding fees for Stock Futures for a limited time.





4) Overnight and Opening Risks: Be aware that the fair price at market open may significantly differ from the previous day's closing price. Overnight positions carry higher risk. Please ensure proper risk management.





5) Leverage Risk Warning: Stock Futures on MEXC support leveraged trading. Leverage amplifies both gains and losses and may lead to liquidation or even negative balances. Please select your leverage rate cautiously.





6) Corporate Actions Handling: In the event of corporate actions—such as dividends, stock splits, or reverse splits—underlying stock prices may experience significant volatility. To ensure fair and orderly trading, MEXC will implement a pre-delivery settlement mechanism to uniformly close all open positions. Trading will resume as usual once the settlement process is complete. Please refer to official announcements for timely updates.





Notes:

1) Dividends and ex-rights refer to corporate actions where profits are distributed to shareholders in the form of cash or stock. On the ex-dividend date, the stock price is adjusted accordingly.

2) Stock splits increase the number of shares outstanding while reducing the price per share, improving liquidity. Splits are generally considered a positive signal about a company's growth outlook.

3) Reverse splits (also called stock consolidations) reduce the number of shares and increase the price per share, often used to meet listing requirements or improve earnings per share.













The fair value is pegged to Ondo's tokenized U.S. stock pricing data, which may differ from the latest real-time market price of the corresponding U.S. equity.









Unlike Perpetual Futures, MEXC Stock Futures currently do not incur any funding fees.









For each Stock Futures trade, profit and loss (PNL) is primarily determined by the price difference between the opening and closing prices. Note: Leverage amplifies both potential gains and losses. Actual results depend on the leverage used and position size.





Formula: PNL = (Closing Price − Opening Price) × Leverage × Number of Shares × Direction Direction: Long = +1; Short = -1





Examples:





1) Profit from a Long Position: Buy 1 share of Apple (AAPL) at $100 (leverage = 1). When the price rises to $105, close the position.

PNL = (105 − 100) × 1 × 1 = $5





2) Profit from a Short Position: Sell 1 share of Tesla (TSLA) at $200. When the price drops to $195, close the position.

PNL = (195 − 200) × 1 × 1 × (−1) = $5









MEXC implements a risk management system consistent with leading Perpetual Futures platforms:

1) The platform continuously monitors users' margin rate in real time.

2) Margin ratios are calculated based on the fair price.

3) When the margin rate falls below the maintenance threshold, the system will automatically trigger liquidation to minimize potential losses





Currently, MEXC is running a 0-fee trading event for Stock Futures. Participants in this event can significantly reduce trading costs, empowering them to save more, trade more, and earn more. Take advantage of this opportunity on MEXC to enjoy low-cost trading while staying ahead of market movements and capturing fleeting investment opportunities—kickstarting your journey toward greater financial growth.









Disclaimer: The information provided in this material does not constitute advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it serve as a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn offers this information for reference purposes only and does not provide investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.