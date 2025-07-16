How to Buy PIRI on MEXC: A Detailed Guide

Pirichain (PIRI) is an innovative blockchain project designed to advance the mainstream adoption of blockchain technology. Founded in 2023, Pirichain aims to solve the challenges of secure data management, customizable smart environments, and seamless integration with external systems in the digital economy. Its standout features include:

Full integration with external environments (such as web services and APIs)

(such as web services and APIs) Domain-driven wallet addresses for enhanced reliability and user experience

for enhanced reliability and user experience Customizable smart scenarios that allow users to manage multiple assets, data, and knowledge independently of asset type

These capabilities position Pirichain as a versatile platform for both individuals and enterprises seeking scalable, data-driven solutions. The Pirichain project has attracted attention from both retail traders and institutional participants due to its innovative technology and strong community engagement around the Pirichain Token.

MEXC is recognized as one of the most trusted global cryptocurrency exchanges, known for its robust security protocols, comprehensive risk management systems, and regular security audits. For PIRI Coin traders, MEXC offers:

High liquidity for seamless trading

for seamless trading Competitive trading fees starting at just 0.1%

Fast transaction processing for efficient order execution

The total issuance (total supply) of the digital token PIRI (Pirichain Coin) is 3,000,000,000 PIRI as of July 1, 2025. The proportional distribution is as follows:

Allocation Type Percentage Amount (PIRI) Private Sale 10% 300,000,000 Marketing 5% 150,000,000 Team 10% 300,000,000 Community 9% 270,000,000 Reserved Fund 6% 180,000,000 Common Sale 60% 1,800,000,000

Tokens allocated to the MEXC Launchpool: 2,857,150 PIRI Crypto.

Circulating supply and market cap are not disclosed in the current data.

Before purchasing Pirichain Crypto, you need to create a secure MEXC account:

Visit the MEXC.com website or download the MEXC app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, then click "Register" in the top-right corner.

Register using your email address, mobile phone number, or third-party accounts (Google, Apple, MetaMask, Telegram).

Enhance security by enabling Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) , setting a strong unique password, and completing identity verification (KYC).

, setting a strong unique password, and completing identity verification (KYC). The KYC process is straightforward and typically completes within 24 hours, requiring a government-issued ID, proof of address, and a selfie holding your ID.

Fund your account using credit/debit card purchases, bank transfers, P2P trading, or crypto deposits from external wallets. For beginners, the credit/debit card option is the most convenient and immediate way to start trading PIRI Token.

The MEXC trading interface is intuitive and feature-rich, including an order book, price chart, trading history, and order placement panel. Familiarize yourself with these elements before placing your first Pirichain trade.

For crypto beginners, MEXC's credit/debit card option offers a straightforward way to buy PIRI Crypto:

Log in and navigate to the "Buy Crypto" section from the top navigation menu or homepage. Select PIRI Token as your desired asset. Enter the amount of Pirichain Coin you wish to purchase or the fiat amount you want to spend. Select your payment currency (USD, EUR, GBP, etc.), choose your payment method, and enter your card details. Review the transaction details, including the PIRI amount, exchange rate, and applicable fees. Confirm your purchase and complete any required 3D Secure verification.

Transactions typically process within minutes, and you can monitor the status in your "Orders" or "Transaction History" section. To minimize fees, consider purchasing during off-peak hours, buying larger amounts to reduce the percentage impact of fixed fees, and checking for any promotional fee discounts.

For experienced users or those seeking better rates, trading Pirichain Crypto on the MEXC spot market is ideal:

Fund your account with a base currency like USDT, which can be purchased directly on MEXC or transferred from another wallet.

Navigate to the "Spot Trading" section and search for the PIRI/USDT trading pair.

The trading interface displays real-time price movements, trading volume, and order book depth for Pirichain.

Place a Market order for immediate execution at the best available price, or a Limit order to buy PIRI Coin at a specific price or better.

for immediate execution at the best available price, or a to buy PIRI Coin at a specific price or better. After execution, your PIRI Token balance will appear in your MEXC Spot wallet. You can continue trading, hold for potential appreciation, or transfer to an external wallet for long-term storage.

MEXC offers additional ways to acquire and maximize your Pirichain holdings:

P2P trading platform: Connects buyers and sellers directly, allowing you to purchase PIRI Coin using local payment methods, often with lower fees.

Connects buyers and sellers directly, allowing you to purchase PIRI Coin using local payment methods, often with lower fees. Futures trading: MEXC provides Pirichain futures contracts with leverage, enabling you to maximize potential returns while committing less capital. Both USDT-M and COIN-M futures options are available.

MEXC provides Pirichain futures contracts with leverage, enabling you to maximize potential returns while committing less capital. Both USDT-M and COIN-M futures options are available. Staking opportunities: Earn passive income through annual percentage yields (APY) by staking PIRI Crypto on MEXC.

Earn passive income through annual percentage yields (APY) by staking PIRI Crypto on MEXC. Promotions and airdrops: Participate in trading competitions, airdrops, and launchpad events for Pirichain and related projects to acquire tokens at preferential rates or win rewards.

MEXC offers multiple secure pathways to acquire PIRI Token, catering to both beginners and experienced traders. To protect your investment, always enable all available security features and consider withdrawing significant holdings to a hardware wallet. Beginners may prefer direct card purchases, while experienced traders will benefit from the advanced features of spot trading. Whether investing for short-term gains or long-term holding, MEXC provides a secure and user-friendly platform for your Pirichain Coin journey. After your purchase, explore staking and Earn products to maximize your digital asset potential.