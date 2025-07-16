Here, you will find a detailed step-by-step guide on how to make a fiat deposit via SEPA transfer. Please complete your advanced KYC and additional verification before starting the fiat depositHere, you will find a detailed step-by-step guide on how to make a fiat deposit via SEPA transfer. Please complete your advanced KYC and additional verification before starting the fiat deposit
Fiat Deposit via Bank Transfer - SEPA

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
Here, you will find a detailed step-by-step guide on how to make a fiat deposit via SEPA transfer. Please complete your advanced KYC and additional verification before starting the fiat deposit process.


Step 1


Click [Buy Crypto] in the top navigation bar, then select [Fiat Deposit]. Alternatively, you can access the trading page via https://otc.mexc.com/faitReChange


Step 2


1) Enter the EUR amount as the fiat currency for deposit.


Note: The final fiat amount credited to your MEXC account will be based on the amount transferred.

2) Click 'Continue' and you will be redirected to the order page. If this is your first time using the fiat deposit product, we will provide you with an IBAN account under the same name through a third-party partner. You will need to provide the following information.


Note: If the information is correct, the account is expected to be activated within 2 minutes.

Step 3


1) During payment, we have innovatively provided you with both a QR code and payment information for your convenience.


2) When making a deposit, please use a bank account with the same name as your account. If the name on the bank account used for payment differs from your account name, the deposit will fail.


3) All necessary payment information, including "Receiver's Bank Information" and "Additional Information", is displayed on the order page. After completing the payment, click [I've Paid].


Step 4


The payment will be processed automatically after you mark the order as paid. Typically, when using SEPA Instant Transfer, the order is expected to be completed within two hours. Otherwise, it may take 0-2 business days to complete the order.


Step 5


Check the "Orders" tab. Here, you can view all your previous Fiat deposit/withdrawal transactions.


Important Notes


  • This service is only available to KYC users from supported countries/regions.
  • Fiat Deposit Limits: [Maximum per transaction: 20,000 EUR]; [Daily maximum: 200,000 EUR].

Deposit Instructions


1. Please ensure that the bank account used for deposits matches the name on your KYC verification.

2. The final deposit amount will be credited to your MEXC account based on the transfer amount..

3. Only three cancellations are allowed per day.

4. Purchased cryptocurrency will be credited to your MEXC account within 2 business days. We recommend using a bank that supports SEPA-Instant for SEPA orders. View the list of the Banks with SEPA-Instant support

Supported Fiat Deposit via SEPA
Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein

If you have any questions, feel free to submit an OTC ticket for consultation.


