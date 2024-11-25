ZRC

Zircuit: Where innovation meets security, designed for everyone. Zircuit offers developers powerful features while giving users peace of mind. Designed by a team of web3 security veterans and PhDs, Zircuit combines high performance with unmatched security. Experience the safest chain for DeFi and staking.

NameZRC

RankNo.490

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.13%

Circulation Supply1,491,598,748

Max Supply0

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.13791262726629366,2024-11-25

Lowest Price0.022540879270513445,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainETH

