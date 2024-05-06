XSWAP

XSwap is a dapp built on Chainlink CCIP - a decentralized interoperability protocol to transfer messages and funds between blockchains. XSwap provides a service layer on top of CCIP to execute cross-chain token swaps and flexible smart contract execution on the destination chains.

NameXSWAP

RankNo.1317

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.07%

Circulation Supply146,617,189

Max Supply350,000,000

Total Supply345,465,234.58162665

Circulation Rate0.4189%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.2616341934639712,2024-05-06

Lowest Price0.03175024909521895,2024-09-12

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

