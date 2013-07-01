XLM

Stellar network is a free, open-source network that connects diverse financial systems and lets anyone build low-cost financial services—payments, savings, loans, insurance—for their community. It is supported by Stellar.org, a Silicon Valley based non-profit organization. The Stellar network enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This inter-connectivity means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks, and more revenue for businesses.

NameXLM

RankNo.15

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share0.0025%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)%0,52

Circulation Supply31.115.805.322,894787

Max Supply50.001.806.812

Total Supply50.001.786.892,81785

Circulation Rate0.6222%

Issue Date2013-07-01 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.9381440281867981,2018-01-04

Lowest Price0.001227100030519068,2014-11-18

Public BlockchainXLM

IntroductionStellar network is a free, open-source network that connects diverse financial systems and lets anyone build low-cost financial services—payments, savings, loans, insurance—for their community. It is supported by Stellar.org, a Silicon Valley based non-profit organization. The Stellar network enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This inter-connectivity means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks, and more revenue for businesses.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
XLM/USDT
Stellar
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (XLM)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
XLM/USDT
Stellar
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (XLM)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...