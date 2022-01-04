WNK

The WinkyVerse is the first global education game that stimulate children’s cognitive abilities, skills, knowledge and social interaction.

NameWNK

RankNo.2075

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply5,497,708,003.822537

Max Supply6,500,000,000

Total Supply6,497,708,003.822537

Circulation Rate0.8458%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.043663118041887015,2022-01-04

Lowest Price0.000111013062352955,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainBASE

