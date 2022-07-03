VELODROME

Velodrome Finance, at its core, is a solution for protocols on Optimism to properly incentivize liquidity for their own use cases. Building on top of the groundwork laid out by Solidly, our team has addressed that first iteration's core issues to realize its full potential.

NameVELODROME

RankNo.527

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.76%

Circulation Supply915,202,511

Max Supply

Total Supply2,095,424,437.25169

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.42450570475479027,2024-12-13

Lowest Price0.005446333086879164,2022-07-03

Public BlockchainOP

IntroductionVelodrome Finance, at its core, is a solution for protocols on Optimism to properly incentivize liquidity for their own use cases. Building on top of the groundwork laid out by Solidly, our team has addressed that first iteration's core issues to realize its full potential.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
VELODROME/USDT
Velodrome Finance
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (VELODROME)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
VELODROME/USDT
Velodrome Finance
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (VELODROME)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...