VELODROME

Velodrome Finance, at its core, is a solution for protocols on Optimism to properly incentivize liquidity for their own use cases. Building on top of the groundwork laid out by Solidly, our team has addressed that first iteration's core issues to realize its full potential.

NameVELODROME

RankNo.527

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.76%

Circulation Supply915,202,511

Max Supply∞

Total Supply2,095,424,437.25169

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.42450570475479027,2024-12-13

Lowest Price0.005446333086879164,2022-07-03

Public BlockchainOP

