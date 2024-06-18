UNP

UniPolyCoin is transforming your gaming experience with RaidField 2! Battle it out in the thrilling multiplayer arena and secure your victory. Each completed mission doesn't just mean a win for your team, but it also means earning UniPolyCoin - the currency of champions! Easily transfer your UniPolyCoins to your wallet on popular exchanges, and enjoy the benefits of your hard-fought victories. It's not just a game, it's an opportunity. Play, win, earn with RaidField 2.

NameUNP

RankNo.603

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.51%

Circulation Supply219,230,000

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.2192%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.29955878081047876,2025-04-29

Lowest Price0.009826563500557434,2024-06-18

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.